Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Wall Street opens mixed ahead of Fed decision on rates

Jul 25, 2023, 11:52 PM | Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 6:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mixed as Wall Street waits to hear what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates later in the afternoon. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% early Wednesday, coming off its best closing level in more than 15 months. The Dow was just barely higher and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%. Microsoft lost 3.9% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, helped to limit the market’s losses with a gain of 5.4% after beating analysts’ forecasts by a wider margin than Microsoft did.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Wall Street ticked modestly lower Wednesday after hitting a 15-month high ahead of what traders hope will be the Federal Reserve’s final increase in this interest rate cycle.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were each about 0.1% lower before the bell.

Later Wednesday, investors expect the Fed to raise its key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to a 22-year high. They hope the U.S. central bank can manage a “soft landing,” extinguishing inflation while avoiding a recession.

The U.S. job market has been unexpectedly strong since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic wiped out more than 20 million jobs in a matter of weeks. Since then, plentiful jobs and solid wage growth have allowed U.S. households to keep spending, helping to prop up the economy.

Despite evidence that inflation has retreated significantly in recent months, the resilience of the labor market could mean the Fed would still be open to another rate hike before the end of the year.

“There remains a risk that (Fed chair) Jerome Powell could maintain a more hawkish slant than markets would like,” Tim Waterer of KCM Trade said in a report.

It’s also a busy stretch for corporate news, with about 30% of the companies in the S&P 500 due to report earnings this week.

Boeing shares rose more than 3% early Wednesday after the jet maker reported a narrower loss than expected as revenue rose. Snap tumbled 18% after the social media app lowered its forecast for the current quarter.

Facebook parent company Meta reports its quarterly earnings after the bell Wednesday.

Meanwhile, traders waited to see how China’s ruling Communist Party will carry out its promise to shore up sluggish economic growth. The ruling party has pledged to support entrepreneurs and the struggling real estate industry but has given no details.

That leaves “room for disappointment if the stimulus details were to lack conviction,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

At midday in Europe, the FTSE in London was off 0.6%, the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 1.9% and the DAX in Frankfurt retreated 0.8%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,223.02 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed less than 0.1% to 32,668.34. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.3% to 19,381.15.

The Kospi in Seoul tumbled 1.7% to 2,592.36 while India’s Sensex advanced 0.7% to 66,825.31.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.9% to 7,402.00 after the government reported Australian inflation eased to 5.4% in June from the previous month’s 5.5%, reducing pressure on the central bank for another interest rate hike to cool upward pressure on prices.

Bangkok declined while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets advanced.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 96 cents to $78.67 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 89 cents the previous session to $79.63. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, sank by a dollar to $82.25 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 140.44 yen from Tuesday’s 141.04 yen. The euro gained to $1.1062 from $1.1045.

On Tuesday, stocks closed higher on Wall Street after more companies reported wider profits for the spring than expected.

General Electric helped lead the market after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. That helped offset losses for airline stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday to its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%.

—-

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

United States News

Emergency responders battle flames as a large construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednes...

Associated Press

Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street

NEW YORK (AP) — A towering construction crane caught fire high above the west side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, then lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Four people suffered minor injuries, but no […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2...

Associated Press

Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s expected move Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. Mortgage rates, which have surged since the Fed began lifting rates in March 2022, could rise further. So could rates on credit cards and some business loans. Perhaps […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Vermont-based Phish to play 2 shows to benefit flood recovery efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York. The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says on its website that it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Associated Press

Biden’s son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter arrived Wednesday at a federal court where he is expected to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the Justice Department that’s likely to spare him time behind bars. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen […]

7 hours ago

Missy Nester owner of the The Welch News sits in front of the now closed office on Wednesday, May 3...

Associated Press

‘It was like a heartbeat’: Residents at a loss after newspaper shutters in declining coal county

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Months after Missy Nester ended The Welch News’ 100-year run, she can barely stand to walk through the office doors of the newspaper her mother taught her to read with growing up in West Virginia’s southern coalfields. It’s still too painful. The Welch News owner and publisher’s desk is covered with […]

1 day ago

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinn...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s guilty plea is on the horizon, and so are a fresh set of challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced new challenges on the eve of a scheduled court appearance Wednesday in which he’s set to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges. On Capitol Hill, where Republicans are ramping up their investigations of the president and his son, the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Stock market today: Wall Street opens mixed ahead of Fed decision on rates