Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Vermont-based Phish to play 2 shows to benefit flood recovery efforts

Jul 26, 2023, 4:47 AM | Updated: 5:15 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York.

The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says on its website that it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

The band said 100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will be directed to a 2023 Flood Recovery Fund that’s part of a foundation it created in 1997. Phish “will support the many victims and their families, area businesses and nonprofits.”

The band has been on tour.

“As soon as we realized the scope of the devastation, we all together said, ‘Is there anything we can do?’” Phish member Page McConnell told WCAX-TV. “The wheels started turning within the first few days of all the rain and flooding that was happening up there.”

Storms dumped up to two months’ worth of rain over a couple of days in parts of the region earlier this month.

United States News

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Associated Press

Biden’s son Hunter heads to a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is expected to appear before a federal judge on Wednesday to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the Justice Department that’s likely to spare him time behind bars. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street inches lower ahead of what many hope is the Fed’s last rate hike

Wall Street ticked modestly lower Wednesday after hitting a 15-month high ahead of what traders hope will be the Federal Reserve’s final increase in this interest rate cycle. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were each about 0.1% lower before the bell. Later Wednesday, investors expect the Fed to raise […]

1 day ago

Missy Nester owner of the The Welch News sits in front of the now closed office on Wednesday, May 3...

Associated Press

‘It was like a heartbeat’: Residents at a loss after newspaper shutters in declining coal county

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Months after Missy Nester ended The Welch News’ 100-year run, she can barely stand to walk through the office doors of the newspaper her mother taught her to read with growing up in West Virginia’s southern coalfields. It’s still too painful. The Welch News owner and publisher’s desk is covered with […]

1 day ago

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinn...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s guilty plea is on the horizon, and so are a fresh set of challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced new challenges on the eve of a scheduled court appearance Wednesday in which he’s set to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges. On Capitol Hill, where Republicans are ramping up their investigations of the president and his son, the […]

1 day ago

Trader Joe's...

Associated Press

These Trader Joe’s cookies may contain rocks. See the products under recall

Trader Joe's is recalling two cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday.

1 day ago

Associated Press

Families sue to block Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for kids

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Families of transgender children on Tuesday sued to block a new Missouri law banning gender-affirming health care for minors from taking effect as scheduled on Aug. 28. The law will prohibit Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Vermont-based Phish to play 2 shows to benefit flood recovery efforts