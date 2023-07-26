Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kansas football lineman charged in connection with alleged bomb threat

Jul 25, 2023, 5:28 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was charged with allegedly making a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a stadium.

Krause has been charged with making an aggravated criminal threat Monday. The university stadium and two other sports complexes were evacuated without incident, university police told The Kansas City Star.

Krause does not yet have a lawyer. But he told a judge Tuesday that he plans to find representation in the next two days. No attorney was listed for him in court records as of Tuesday.

Making an aggravated criminal threat is a felony punishable by a minimum of two-and-a-half years in prison, a fine of $300,000 or both.

Krause has been on the team for three seasons as a walk-on. He has not played a game since 2020.

United States News

Associated Press

Golden Fire in southern Oregon burns dozens of homes and cuts 911 service

BONANZA, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that started over the weekend in southern Oregon has burned dozens of homes and caused area residents to lose 911 service and internet, state officials said Tuesday. The Oregon State Fire Marshal said preliminary damage assessments from the Golden Fire east of Klamath Falls showed that 43 residences near […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Michael K. Williams’ nephew urges compassion for defendant at sentencing related to actor’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — A 71-year-old man linked to a crew of drug dealers blamed in the fentanyl-laced heroin death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison at a proceeding in which the actor’s nephew recommended compassion for the defendant. Carlos Macci was sentenced to […]

18 hours ago

A Lafayette, Ind., Police Department SUV is parked behind an apartment in the 500 block of Westches...

Associated Press

Neglect, drug charges filed against parents of 16-month-old boy fatally shot by brother

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed neglect and drug charges against the parents of a 16-month-old boy fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother after the older child found a handgun in their apartment. The charges against Deonta Jermaine Johnson, 27, and Shatia Tiara Welch, 24, of Lafayette were unsealed Tuesday following their arrests the […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock C...

Associated Press

UK billionaire Joe Lewis, owner of Tottenham soccer team, charged with insider trading in US

NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to others, including his romantic partners and private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday. Manhattan-based U.S. attorney Damian Williams announced the insider trading case in a video posted on Twitter. A […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

500-year-old manuscript signed by Spanish conquistador Hernando Cortés returned to Mexico

BOSTON (AP) — A nearly 500-year-old manuscript signed by the Spanish conquistador Hernando Cortés in 1527 has been returned to the Archivo General de la Nación de México – Mexico’s national archives in Mexico City, U.S. officials said Tuesday. The manuscript is a payment order signed by Cortés on April 27, 1527, authorizing the purchase […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

West Africa recorded over 1,800 terrorist attack in first six months of 2023, regional official says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — West Africa recorded over 1,800 terrorist attacks in the first six months of the year resulting in nearly 4,600 deaths with dire humanitarian consequences, and a top regional official said Tuesday that’s just “a snippet of the horrendous impact of insecurity.” Omar Touray told the U.N. Security Council that half a […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Kansas football lineman charged in connection with alleged bomb threat