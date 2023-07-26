Girl reportedly dies after being pulled from pool at Phoenix home

Close
PHOENIX – A 3-year-old girl reportedly died after being pulled from a pool Tuesday afternoon at a north Phoenix home.

The girl was unconscious and not breathing when firefighters responded to reports of a drowning in the area of 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Emergency responders immediately began to give the child medical attention.

The child was taken to a local hospital, and the community assistance program was dispatched for family needs, the fire department said.

The girl was later pronounced dead, ABC15 reported, citing the Phoenix Police Department.

No further details were released.

