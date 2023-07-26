PHOENIX – A three-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool Tuesday at a north Phoenix home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area of the 14000 block of 15th Drive to a call of a reported drowning.

The girl was pulled out of a backyard pool, unconscious and not breathing, Phoenix Fire Department said.

Emergency responders immediately began to give the child medical attention.

The child was taken to a local hospital and the community assistance program has been dispatched for family needs, the department said.

No further details were released.

