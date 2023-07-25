PHOENIX — The eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway was blocked due to a crash during Tuesday evening’s rush hour.

All lanes except the ramp to Loop 202 were closed around 4:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays merging on Loop 202.

Westbound U.S. 60 was not affected by the crash.

There was no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

