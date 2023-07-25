Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound US 60 in Mesa near Loop 202 blocked during evening rush hour for crash

Jul 25, 2023, 4:53 PM

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

PHOENIX — The eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway was blocked due to a crash during Tuesday evening’s rush hour.

All lanes except the ramp to Loop 202 were closed around 4:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays merging on Loop 202.

Westbound U.S. 60 was not affected by the crash.

There was no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

Eastbound US 60 in Mesa near Loop 202 blocked during evening rush hour for crash