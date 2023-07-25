Close
Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network

Jul 25, 2023, 2:52 PM

FILE - A Chase bank branch is seen through glass on Jan. 11, 2016, in New York. An unexplained outage at Chase Bank Tuesday, July 25, 2023, has led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
An unexplained outage at Chase Bank has led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain.

Zelle said on Twitter that its network is functioning normally and pointed a finger at Chase, saying the bank was experiencing trouble with payment processing. “The rest of the Zelle network is up and running,” it tweeted. “Chase is one of our partner banks, and as such, is in full control of the Zelle feature in their app.”

Chase issued a statement noting that it’s “working to restore full service to account transfers, Zelle payments and bill payments,” but offered no details regarding the cause of the service outage or its expected duration. According to DownDetector, a site that collects user outage reports, both services have experienced service problems since about 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The problem remained unresolved as of 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Our customers can continue to use all other digital banking features as normal,” Chase said in its statement.

