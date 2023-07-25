Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ohio marijuana legalization question falls short on signatures for fall ballot, gets 10 more days

Jul 25, 2023, 11:37 AM

FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, M...

FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposal to legalize adult use of marijuana in Ohio fell short Tuesday of the signatures it needed to make the fall statewide ballot. Backers will have 10 days to gather more.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose determined the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol was short by 679 of the 124,046 signatures required to put the question before voters on Nov. 7.

His declaration marks just the latest twist in the proposal’s long fight to become law.

LaRose first submitted petitions to the Ohio General Assembly on behalf of the coalition in January 2022, triggering a four-month countdown for lawmakers to act. Republican legislative leaders didn’t, and lawmakers asserted that the group’s petitions had arrived too late for 2022 ballots.

A lawsuit and settlement ensued under which the group agreed to wait until this year.

The ballot measure proposes allowing adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. A 10% tax would support administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs programs.

If the issue passes, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize cannabis for adult use. The outcome of a special election Aug. 8 on whether to raise the bar for passing future constitutional amendments wouldn’t impact the marijuana question, since it was advanced through the citizen initiated statute process.

Marijuana has been legal for medical use in the state since 2016.

United States News

Associated Press

A hung jury means a Georgia man jailed for 10 years must wait longer for a verdict on murder charges

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A man who has been jailed in Georgia for 10 years while awaiting trial for a 2013 drive-by shooting that killed two people and injured others will have to keep waiting for a verdict. A Dougherty County jury was dismissed Monday after being unable to reach a verdict in Maurice Jimmerson’s […]

15 hours ago

Workers assemble large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Ea...

Associated Press

Putting a floating barrier in the Rio Grande to stop migrants is new. The idea isn’t.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — In the final months of the Trump administration, a new plan to seal off the United States’ southern border started gaining steam: a floating water barrier to discourage migrants from trying to cross from Mexico. The idea never materialized. But three years later, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has put it […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The federal courthouse stands in Fargo, N.D., June 19, 2023. A federal judge has sentenced t...

Associated Press

Decades in prison for 3 sentenced in North Dakota fentanyl trafficking probe

A federal judge has sentenced three more men charged in connection with an alleged international fentanyl trafficking operation. U.S. Chief District Court Judge Peter Welte on Tuesday sentenced extradited from Panama to the U.S. in 2017. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to charges including drug conspiracy and money laundering. On Monday, Welte sentenced Jason Joey […]

15 hours ago

Colorado businessman Timothy Shea stands outside Manhattan federal court after he was sentenced on ...

Associated Press

Colorado businessman gets over 5 years in prison for ‘We Build The Wall’ fundraiser fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman convicted of fraudulently siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser that raised $25 million to build a wall along the U.S. southern border was sentenced Tuesday to five years and three months in prison. Timothy Shea was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Analisa […]

15 hours ago

Carlos Dominguez appears at Yolo Superior Court in Woodland, Calif., on Monday, July 24, 2023. The ...

Associated Press

Attorney for ex-student charged in California stabbing deaths says he’s not mentally fit for trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former student charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of two people and attempted murder of a third near a Northern California university has not showered in the nearly three months he’s been in jail, goes days without eating and believes he will return to classes, his attorney said Tuesday. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado students at private career school that lost accreditation get federal loan relief

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The federal government will forgive loans for thousands of Colorado students who attended a private career school that lost accreditation and advertised with misleading data on alumni job placement and earnings that was more rosy than realistic, federal and state officials announced Tuesday. CollegeAmerica, owned by Salt Lake City-based Center for […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Ohio marijuana legalization question falls short on signatures for fall ballot, gets 10 more days