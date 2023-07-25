Close
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says

Jul 25, 2023, 10:36 AM

FILE - A poster photo of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed stands in Lafayette Park near the White House, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Trevor Reed was injured several weeks ago, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Reed was taken to Germany for medical care. He said Reed was not acting on behalf of the U.S. government.

Reed was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap last year in exchange for a Russian pilot imprisoned in the U.S. for a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The Messenger was first to report Reed’s injury.

