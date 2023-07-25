Close
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn’t injured

Jul 25, 2023, 6:26 AM

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leaders...

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to presidential campaign events in Tennessee but wasn’t injured, his campaign says. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to presidential campaign events in Tennessee but wasn’t injured, his campaign said.

Campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Republican hopeful “was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.”

Griffin said that DeSantis “and his team are uninjured.” Further details on the accident were not immediately available.

DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday. He has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.

