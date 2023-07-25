PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office is looking for two subjects after a fatal shooting Monday evening in Guadalupe.

Deputies responded to the area of Batoua Street and Guadalupe Road after receiving a shooting call.

Initial reports were that a shooting occurred between two people and a woman was struck and killed.

The two subjects fled the area and are still at large, police said.

The scene is still active and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were released.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.