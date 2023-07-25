Close
Maricopa County deputies searching for 2 subjects after deadly shooting in Guadalupe

Jul 24, 2023, 9:28 PM

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sherriff’s Office is looking for two subjects after a fatal shooting Monday evening in Guadalupe.

Deputies responded to the area of Batoua Street and Guadalupe Road after receiving a shooting call.

Initial reports were that a shooting occurred between two people and a woman was struck and killed.

The two subjects fled the area and are still at large, police said.

The scene is still active and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were released.

 

Arizona News

Cactus Ferruginous Pygmy-Owl...

Alex Weiner

Cactus ferruginous pygmy owl’s fight for federal protection in Arizona

After years of petitions, lawsuits and multiple 12-month findings, the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl of Arizona was re-listed as threatened.

1 day ago

Arizona cactus...

Associated Press

Arizona woman’s heat death after her power was cut off spurred changes, but advocates want more

Stephanie Pullman died on a sweltering Arizona day after her electricity was cut off because of a $51 debt.

1 day ago

Chutti the rhino during the Phoenix Heat Wave...

Danny Shapiro

Back to the norm: Phoenix ties daily heat record as temperatures return to 115 degrees

Phoenix tied a daily heat record on Monday as temperatures reached the familiar mark of 115 degrees.

1 day ago

Daniel Valenzuela...

KTAR.com

Former Phoenix councilmember Daniel Valenzuela announces run for Maricopa County Supervisor

Former Phoenix City Councilmember Daniel Valenzuela announced Monday he is running for Maricopa County Supervisor District 3.

1 day ago

(Facebook/ Someburros)...

Delaney Penn

Mexican chain Someburros to open first Peoria location next month

Someburros, a family-operated Mexican food chain, is opening its first Peoria location next month.

1 day ago

