1 suspect in custody after teenage girl shot to death in Guadalupe

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in Guadalupe on Monday night, and one suspect was in custody, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for two suspects after the shooting near Calle Guadalupe and Avenida del Yaqui. (Avenida del Yaqui is the name for Priest Drive within Guadalupe, and Calle Guadalupe is the town’s name for Guadalupe Road.)

On Tuesday, MCSO said a 17-year-old boy was in custody and the other suspect remained at-large.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details about the case were made available.

Guadalupe is small town tucked between Tempe and Phoenix’s Ahwatukee area, just east of Interstate 10.

