Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 suspect in custody after teenage girl shot to death in Guadalupe

Jul 24, 2023, 9:28 PM | Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 1:11 pm

File photo of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office SUV. A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in Gua...

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in Guadalupe, Arizona, on Monday night, July 24, 2023, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. (Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in Guadalupe on Monday night, and one suspect was in custody, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for two suspects after the shooting near Calle Guadalupe and Avenida del Yaqui. (Avenida del Yaqui is the name for Priest Drive within Guadalupe, and Calle Guadalupe is the town’s name for Guadalupe Road.)

On Tuesday, MCSO said a 17-year-old boy was in custody and the other suspect remained at-large.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details about the case were made available.

Guadalupe is small town tucked between Tempe and Phoenix’s Ahwatukee area, just east of Interstate 10.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the White Horse Ranch area because...

KTAR.com

Grapevine Fire burning near Prescott Valley forces evacuations

The Grapevine Fire burning east of Prescott Valley forced evacuations Tuesday, authorities said.

13 hours ago

File photo of Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee. The southern Arizona hospital was awarded ...

Kevin Stone

Southern Arizona hospital gets $10M federal grant to expand rural health care access

A southern Arizona hospital was awarded a federal grant of nearly $10 million to expand rural health care access.

13 hours ago

man and woman accused of dismembering man's father and concealing his body inside of a barrel...

KTAR.com

Arizona man accused of dismembering father, burning body in barrel

A man and his mother were arrested Monday after the man's father was found dismembered and burned at a home in Casa Grande, authorities said.

13 hours ago

File photo of a Romac Industries employee working. Pipe equipment manufacturer Romac Industries is ...

Brandon Gray

Pipe equipment manufacturer Romac opening West Valley facility

Pipe equipment manufacturer Romac Industries has leased a new manufacturing and distribution facility in the West Valley.

13 hours ago

Person holding marijuana...

Brandon Gray

Voluntary recall issued by ADHS for certain marijuana products due to contamination

The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising consumers to dispose of certain marijuana products due to possible Aspergillus contamination.

13 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Barrow Neurological Institute)...

KTAR.com

Arizona gives Barrow Neurological Institute $10 million in federal funding for COVID research

Barrow Neurological Institute was awarded $10 million in federal funding to study and slow the effects of COVID.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

1 suspect in custody after teenage girl shot to death in Guadalupe