Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

Jul 24, 2023, 5:23 PM

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Browa...

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. A state commission concluded Monday, June 5, 2023, that Scherer, should be publicly reprimanded for showing bias toward the prosecution, failing to curtail “vitriolic statements” directed at his attorneys by the victims' families and sometimes “allowed her emotions to overcome her judgement.” (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Monday for showing bias toward the prosecution.

The Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer violated several rules governing judicial conduct during last year’s trial in her actions toward Cruz’s public defenders. The six-month trial ended with Cruz receiving a receiving a life sentence for the 2018 murder of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the jury could not unanimously agree that he deserved a death sentence.

The 15-member commission found that Scherer “unduly chastised” lead public defender Melisa McNeill and her team, wrongly accused one Cruz attorney of threatening her child, and improperly embraced members of the prosecution in the courtroom after the trial’s conclusion.

The commission, composed of judges, lawyers and citizens, acknowledged that “the worldwide publicity surrounding the case created stress and tension for all participants.”

Regardless, the commission said, judges are expected to “ensure due process, order and decorum, and act always with dignity and respect to promote the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”

Scherer retired from the bench at the end of last month. The 46-year-old former prosecutor was appointed to the bench in 2012, and the Cruz case was her first capital murder trial. Broward County’s computerized system randomly assigned her Cruz’s case shortly after the shooting.

Scherer’s handling of the case drew frequent praise from the parents and spouses of the victims, who said she treated them with professionalism and kindness. But her clashes with Cruz’s attorneys and others sometimes drew criticism from legal observers.

After sentencing Cruz, 24, to life without parole as required, Scherer left the bench and hugged members of the prosecution and the victims’ families. She told the commission she offered to also hug the defense team.

That action led the Supreme Court in April to remove her from overseeing post-conviction motions of another defendant, Randy Tundidor, who was sentenced to death for murder in the 2019 killing of his landlord. One of the prosecutors in that case had also been on the Cruz team, and during a hearing in the Tundidor case a few days after the Cruz sentencing, Scherer asked the prosecutor how he was holding up.

The court said Scherer’s actions gave at least the appearance that she could not be fair to Tundidor.

United States News

FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department Chief ...

Associated Press

Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Authorities in Alabama said Monday that a woman has confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate.

20 hours ago

Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border ba...

Associated Press

In a showdown Texas’ floating border barrier, the governor tells Biden: `See you in court’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised a legal showdown with the Biden administration on Monday in their fight over immigration enforcement, telling the federal government that the state won't remove its floating barrier on the Rio Grande.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-USC dean sentenced to home confinement for bribery of Los Angeles County supervisor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former dean at the University of Southern California was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of home confinement on Monday for bribing a Los Angeles County supervisor in exchange for renewal of a lucrative contract. Marilyn Flynn also was ordered to pay $150,000. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer said she […]

20 hours ago

Portland Police respond to a shooting at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Ore....

Associated Press

A maternity ward in Oregon is the scene of fatal gunfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gunfire erupted in a maternity unit of an Oregon hospital over the weekend, fatally wounding an unarmed security guard and leading to renewed calls Monday to protect health care workers from increasing violence. Gun violence in America has hit supermarkets, churches, a synagogue, schools — and now a birthing center. Police […]

20 hours ago

In this photo taken sometime in the early 2000s provided by Kymberly Hobbs, Hobbs poses next to her...

Associated Press

Death of intellectually disabled inmate at Virginia prison drawing FBI scrutiny, document shows

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is looking into the death of an intellectually disabled inmate at a Virginia prison who’s been identified as “a possible victim of a crime,” the agency said in a document reviewed Monday by The Associated Press, months after a federal lawsuit was filed alleging the man was fatally beaten […]

20 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial