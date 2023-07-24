Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Death of intellectually disabled inmate at Virginia prison drawing FBI scrutiny, document shows

Jul 24, 2023, 4:48 PM

In this photo taken sometime in the early 2000s provided by Kymberly Hobbs, Hobbs poses next to her...

In this photo taken sometime in the early 2000s provided by Kymberly Hobbs, Hobbs poses next to her brother, Charles Givens. The FBI is investigating the death of Givens, an intellectually disabled inmate at a Virginia prison as “the victim of a possible crime,” after a lawsuit filed by Hobbs, alleged the man was brutally beaten by correctional officers, according to a document reviewed Monday, July 24, 2023, by The Associated Press. (Courtesy of Kymberly Hobbs via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtesy of Kymberly Hobbs via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is looking into the death of an intellectually disabled inmate at a Virginia prison who’s been identified as “a possible victim of a crime,” the agency said in a document reviewed Monday by The Associated Press, months after a federal lawsuit was filed alleging the man was fatally beaten by correctional officers.

The February 2022 death of Charles Givens, who was serving time for murder at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center, is the subject of a federal lawsuit alleging Givens was “sadistically tortured” and beaten before being found unresponsive at the southwest Virginia facility.

“This case is currently under investigation by the FBI,” said an email from an FBI victim specialist addressed to an attorney for Givens’ sister. “A criminal investigation can be a lengthy undertaking, and, for several reasons, we cannot tell you about its progress at this time.”

The email was dated Sunday and shared with the AP by Kym Hobbs, Givens’ sister and the plaintiff in the lawsuit filed in February. Nothing in the message indicated the scope or target of the apparent investigation.

Hobbs, who said the email marked the first correspondence she’d had with the FBI about her brother’s death, said she welcomed the development.

“I’m hoping somebody will actually do something,” she said.

Dee Rybiski, an FBI spokeswoman in Richmond, declined to comment, noting the agency does not usually confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

Hobbs’ lawsuit alleges her brother had suffered routine abuse at Marion before a last fatal encounter. Details of the suit were first reported by NPR, which published a lengthy report in June that also raised broader questions about conditions at the facility that houses inmates with mental health issues.

According to the lawsuit, Givens suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling down a flight of stairs as a young child. It says that his intellectual and emotional development was limited to that of a 2nd- or 3rd-grade child and that he needed assistance and supervision with daily functioning the rest of his life. He also had Crohn’s disease, which caused him to sometimes defecate on himself, according to the lawsuit, which alleges that made Givens a “target of the Defendant correctional officers’ abuse.”

Hobbs said she was initially informed by a prison official that her brother, who had other underlying health conditions and had been recently ill, had died of natural causes. But around a week later, she received a call from a woman who said she’d heard through another inmate that Givens had been beaten.

An autopsy report reviewed by AP determined Givens’ cause of death was blunt force trauma of the torso and his manner of death was undetermined.

Attorneys for four correctional officers accused in the lawsuit of participating in beating Givens did not respond to emails or telephone messages seeking comment on the lawsuit and the letter describing the FBI investigation.

An attorney for a fifth officer accused of negligence for failing to intervene did not respond to an email and a phone message seeking comment.

All five have denied the allegations in their answer to the complaint and none has been charged with a crime.

The Department of Corrections has not responded to emailed questions about the matter, including queries sent last week and again Monday.

According to the lawsuit, Givens had been incarcerated at Marion since shortly after he pleaded guilty to two felonies in connection with the fatal 2010 shooting of Misty Leann Garrett. Garrett, 22, had been employed as a home health nurse for Givens’ mother, according to local news accounts.

The lawsuit and public records surrounding the case have raised broader questions about the conditions at the facility, including the disclosure that Givens and other inmates, according to the complaint, were hospitalized for hypothermia.

A special grand jury impaneled last year that found Givens’ death was “suspicious” said in a report that “nearly every witness” described living conditions in the prison sector housing mentally ill inmates as “unsuitable.”

“More than one witness had observed ice formed on the water in toilets. We find these conditions to be inhumane and deplorable,” the report said.

During Givens’ time there, he was taken to a hospital numerous times for what the lawsuit alleges were “injuries that are highly suggestive of correctional officer abuse and/or neglect,” including one incident in April 2018 for “assault by hot tap water.”

And in the last year of his life, Givens was taken to the emergency room four times for treatment of hypothermia, according to the lawsuit and medical records reviewed by AP.

The string of hospitalizations began in Feb. 2021, when Givens was treated for “hypothermia” and “hypothermic shock,” the lawsuit states. His initial body temperature was 87.2 Fahrenheit (30.6 Celsius), well below the normal body temperature of 97.6 to 99.6 (36.4 to 37.5 Celsius). A hospital admission record states that Givens was “found down on the cold concrete and hypothermic.”

On Feb. 5, 2022, Givens was declared dead at the treatment center after what the lawsuit alleges was a beating in an off-camera shower area of the facility.

United States News

FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department Chief ...

Associated Press

Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Authorities in Alabama said Monday that a woman has confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate.

20 hours ago

Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border ba...

Associated Press

In a showdown Texas’ floating border barrier, the governor tells Biden: `See you in court’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised a legal showdown with the Biden administration on Monday in their fight over immigration enforcement, telling the federal government that the state won't remove its floating barrier on the Rio Grande.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-USC dean sentenced to home confinement for bribery of Los Angeles County supervisor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former dean at the University of Southern California was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of home confinement on Monday for bribing a Los Angeles County supervisor in exchange for renewal of a lucrative contract. Marilyn Flynn also was ordered to pay $150,000. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer said she […]

20 hours ago

Portland Police respond to a shooting at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Ore....

Associated Press

A maternity ward in Oregon is the scene of fatal gunfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gunfire erupted in a maternity unit of an Oregon hospital over the weekend, fatally wounding an unarmed security guard and leading to renewed calls Monday to protect health care workers from increasing violence. Gun violence in America has hit supermarkets, churches, a synagogue, schools — and now a birthing center. Police […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Browa...

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Monday for showing bias toward the prosecution. The Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer violated several rules governing judicial conduct during last year’s trial in her actions toward Cruz’s public defenders. The […]

20 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Death of intellectually disabled inmate at Virginia prison drawing FBI scrutiny, document shows