Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress

Jul 24, 2023, 4:36 PM

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas,...

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arrives as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee holds a hearing to charge that the Justice Department interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall, setting up a clash with House Republicans who have demanded he come in soon for a closed-door interview.

In a two-page letter to Rep. Jim Jordan on Monday, the Justice Department offered to make U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware available before the House Judiciary Committee for a public hearing after the August break as Republicans continue to escalate their ongoing investigation into his handling of the probe into Hunter Biden.

“The Department believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from U.S. Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing,” Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote to Jordan.

House Republicans, led by Jordan — chair of the Judiciary Committee — had requested last month for Weiss and nearly a dozen other officials to come in for transcribed interviews with the committee as part of its investigation into claims the Justice Department improperly interfered in the case.

The congressional inquiry was opened after testimony from two IRS agents who worked on the Hunter Biden case detailed what they called a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” and delaying enforcement actions in the months before the 2020 presidential election won by his father. The department and Weiss have vehemently denied the whistleblowers’ claims.

Over the past several weeks, the Justice Department has gone back and forth with the committee, rejecting one of the more explosive claims that Weiss did not have full authority in the lengthy investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that ended last month with a plea deal that will likely spare Biden from time behind bars.

Uriarte wrote to Jordan earlier this month that due to longstanding department policy, Weiss or any other officials involved in the case would be prohibited from testifying before Congress while the investigation was ongoing. But the committee continued to push for a closed-door interview with Weiss.

The Justice Department, looking to correct the record of what they see as a misrepresentation of the investigation, is now offering for Weiss to come before Congress in a public venue, where he could directly respond to claims of wrongdoing by Republicans.

“U.S. Attorney Weiss is the appropriate person to speak to these issues, as he is both the senior Department official responsible for the investigation as well as the person with direct knowledge of the facts necessary to respond to the assertions in which you have expressed interest,” Uriarte wrote.

The openness to make Weiss available comes as Hunter Biden is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday to officially plead guilty to the federal tax offenses, opening the prosecutor up to providing some testimony in the case.

It is unclear if Jordan will accept the offer for a public hearing.

United States News

FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department Chief ...

Associated Press

Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Authorities in Alabama said Monday that a woman has confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate.

20 hours ago

Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border ba...

Associated Press

In a showdown Texas’ floating border barrier, the governor tells Biden: `See you in court’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised a legal showdown with the Biden administration on Monday in their fight over immigration enforcement, telling the federal government that the state won't remove its floating barrier on the Rio Grande.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-USC dean sentenced to home confinement for bribery of Los Angeles County supervisor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former dean at the University of Southern California was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of home confinement on Monday for bribing a Los Angeles County supervisor in exchange for renewal of a lucrative contract. Marilyn Flynn also was ordered to pay $150,000. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer said she […]

20 hours ago

Portland Police respond to a shooting at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Ore....

Associated Press

A maternity ward in Oregon is the scene of fatal gunfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gunfire erupted in a maternity unit of an Oregon hospital over the weekend, fatally wounding an unarmed security guard and leading to renewed calls Monday to protect health care workers from increasing violence. Gun violence in America has hit supermarkets, churches, a synagogue, schools — and now a birthing center. Police […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Browa...

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Monday for showing bias toward the prosecution. The Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer violated several rules governing judicial conduct during last year’s trial in her actions toward Cruz’s public defenders. The […]

20 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress