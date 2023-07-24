Close
Officer who put woman in a police car hit by a train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says

Jul 24, 2023, 4:36 PM

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freig...

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train barreling toward a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car that was hit by the train. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer accused of putting a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train did not know the car was parked on the tracks, the officer’s lawyer said in court Monday.

While evidence will show Officer Jordan Steinke standing on the railroad tracks during a night traffic stop on Sept. 16, 2022, she did not know that an officer she was assisting had parked his patrol car on the tracks, defense lawyer Mallory Revel said in opening statements in state court in Greeley. The tracks were completely flush with the road, nothing to trip over, and there were no crossing signs or lights at the railroad crossing in the rural area, Revel said.

She said prosecutors would not be able to prove that Steinke acted recklessly by leaving the woman in the patrol car.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez suffered extensive injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. She is suing over her treatment, after being arrested when a driver reported she had pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident.

“You cannot disregard a risk of which you are unaware, no matter how obvious that risk may later seem,” said Revel, who stressed the case hinged on what Steinke knew in the moment.

Previously released police video shows officers searching Rios-Gonzalez’s truck as the train approaches with its horn is blaring. Other footage shows officers scrambling as the train approaches and slams into the vehicle.

Steinke, who was working for the Fort Lupton Police Department, was following her training, which taught her to focus on patting down the suspect, getting her in the nearest patrol car and then making sure there was no one else in Rios-Gonzalez’s vehicle who could be waiting to ambush police, Revel said.

The officer from the nearby Platteville Police Department who parked the patrol car on the tracks is also being prosecuted for misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. Steinke is being prosecuted for criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, a felony; reckless endangerment; and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

In her opening statement, Deputy District Attorney Lacy Wells noted that Steinke walked across the train tracks several times during the incident, including when she escorted Rios-Gonzalez to the patrol car after arresting her. She did not lay out exactly what Steinke knew, but said prosecutors would present evidence about her state of mind.

“The court will see and hear evidences from which the court can infer the defandent’s mental state at the time she elected to place Yareni Rios-Gonzalez in the Platteville patrol car parked on the railroad tracks, instead of her own patrol unit that was safely parked to the west of the railroad tracks,” Wells said.

There is no jury for the trial, which is scheduled to end Friday. Testimony is being heard by Judge Timothy Kerns, who will issue a verdict.

