Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Forest Service says its own burn started wildfire that nearly burned into Los Alamos, New Mexico

Jul 24, 2023, 3:44 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says its own prescribed burn started a 2022 wildfire that nearly burned into Los Alamos, New Mexico.

The Cerro Pelado fire burned across more than 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) and crept within a few miles of the city of Los Alamos and its companion U.S. national security lab.

Investigations traced the outbreak of the wildfire in April 2022 under extremely dry conditions to hidden, smoldering remains of a prescribed burn of forest debris commissioned by the Forest Service earlier in the winter.

The revelation prompted immediate rebukes against the Forest Service by New Mexico political leaders.

The federal government already has acknowledged that it started the largest wildfire in state history that charred more than 530 square miles (1,373 square kilometers) of the Rocky Mountain foothills east of Santa Fe, New Mexico, destroying homes and livelihoods.

United States News

FILE - This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows police body cam video of Shreveport Poli...

Associated Press

Former Louisiana police officer accused of shooting unarmed Black man faces second criminal charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — State prosecutors have added a second felony charge against a former Louisiana police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed Black man earlier this year. The second criminal charge of felony malfeasance was added Monday as former Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler, who is white, was arraigned on charges of shooting Alonzo […]

16 hours ago

REMOVES REFERENCE TO BILLIONAIRE FILE - The Santa Barbara News-Press building is seen on Sept. 5, 2...

Associated Press

Santa Barbara’s daily, one of California’s oldest, stops publishing after owner declares bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize-winning Santa Barbara News-Press, one of California’s oldest newspapers, has ceased publishing after its owner declared the 150-year-old publication bankrupt. The newspaper became an online-only publication in April. But its last digital edition was posted Friday when owner Wendy McCaw filed for bankruptcy. Managing editor Dave Mason broke the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Wisconsin prosecutor sentenced for secretly recording sexual encounters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Wisconsin prosecutor to 18 months in prison Monday for secretly recording sexual encounters with two women, including one he was prosecuting in a restraining order case. A jury found former Burnett County District Attorney Daniel Steffen guilty in April of three counts of capturing an intimate […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Obamas’ personal chef drowns near family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s personal chef has drowned near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday was Tafari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia. Campbell was employed by the Obamas and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard. The […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge says he plans to sentence gynecologist who sexually abused patients to 20 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge said Monday he plans to sentence a former gynecologist to 20 years in prison for the sexual abuse of dozens of patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals. Judge Richard M. Berman announced his intention at a sentencing hearing for Robert Hadden that will continue […]

16 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Forest Service says its own burn started wildfire that nearly burned into Los Alamos, New Mexico