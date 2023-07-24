Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

In a showdown Texas’ floating border barrier, the governor tells Biden: `See you in court’

Jul 24, 2023, 1:04 PM

Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border ba...

Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised a legal showdown with the Biden administration on Monday in their fight over immigration enforcement, telling the federal government that the state won’t remove its floating barrier on the Rio Grande.

In a letter to the Department of Justice, Abbott said his state has the authority to protect its border. The Justice Department last week threatened to sue Texas over the buoys between Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras, Mexico. Immigration enforcement is typically the purview of the federal government, which says the buoy wall raises humanitarian and environmental concerns.

“Texas will see you in court, Mr. President,” Abbott wrote in his letter.

Texas installed a 1,000-foot (305-meter) line of bright orange, wrecking-ball-sized buoys along the river this month as part of Abbott’s two-year effort to deter immigrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The state deployed the system without notifying the International Boundary and Water Commission or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Mexico’s secretary of state asked the federal government asking them to intervene, saying it violates international treaties.

The Justice Department on Thursday sent Abbott a letter giving it until Monday to commit to removing the barrier.

“The floating barrier poses a risk to navigation, as well as public safety, in the Rio Grande River, and it presents humanitarian concerns,” the department’s letter said.

Abbott says President Joe Biden’s administration isn’t doing enough to control the border. The Biden administration says illegal border crossings have declined significantly since new immigration rules took effect in May.

___

Gonzalez reported from McAllen, Texas.

United States News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 202...

Associated Press

Man who beat officer with flagpole during Capitol riot is sentenced to over 4 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas truck driver who beat a police officer with a flagpole attached to an American flag during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Monday to more than four years in prison. Peter Francis Stager struck the Metropolitan Police Department officer with his flagpole at least three times as other rioters pulled […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Minivan strikes building, leaving roof sagging and turning much of its facade to pile of bricks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A minivan crashed into a building overnight in Wisconsin, toppling much of its brick facade and leaving much of its roof sagging precariously, police said Monday. Officers called to an area near downtown Green Bay late Sunday found the damaged minivan outside the building, the facade mostly a pile of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

3rd man arrested in firebombing of Planned Parenthood in Southern California last year

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A third man has been arrested on federal charges related to the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year, authorities said Monday. Xavier Batten, 21, was arrested Friday in Florida and has been ordered to be detained pending trial, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Construction crews bore beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., June 22, 2018, to make a tu...

Associated Press

US Supreme Court asked to set aside ruling that blocks construction on Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The fate of a controversial natural gas pipeline in West Virginia may rest with the U.S. Supreme Court, as the state appealed a lower court’s ruling that temporarily blocked construction despite a Congressional order clearing the way for the project. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey argued that the 4th Circuit […]

14 hours ago

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. Effectiv...

Associated Press

IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service said Monday it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits, in an effort to help keep its workers safe and to combat scammers who pose as IRS agents. Effective immediately, revenue agents will no longer make unplanned visits to taxpayers’ homes and businesses […]

14 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

In a showdown Texas’ floating border barrier, the governor tells Biden: `See you in court’