Flights delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport due to ground stop

(Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were delayed Monday due to a ground stop, officials said.

About 150 flights had been pushed back due to the stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, a Sky Harbor spokesperson told KTAR News 92.3 FM in an email.

Southwest and American were the airlines most affected by the delays.

No other information on the stop was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

