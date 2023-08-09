PHOENIX – Disturbed has rescheduled the Phoenix concert it was forced to call off in July when the powerhouse metal band’s equipment couldn’t handle the summer heat.

The hard rockers will make up the missed Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre show on March 2, 2024.

Tickets for postponed show will be honored on the new date. Additional tickets are still available.

There is no word yet on opening acts. Jinjer and Breaking Benjamin were the schedule openers for the July 22 date, which was called off after fans started entering the outdoor venue.

“Due to the excessive heat, the band’s equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date,” the band said at the time.

Disturbed’s latest album, “Divisive,” ironically includes the songs “Unstoppable” and “Feeding the Fire.”

Why was Disturbed’s Phoenix concert called off so late?

It was nearly 7 p.m. when the show was called off. Jinjer had been scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. but never got started. Breaking Benjamin was also on the bill as part of Disturbed’s “Take Back Your Life Tour.”

When a fan complained about the late postponement on Twitter, Disturbed singer David Draiman responded by saying, “We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I’m devastated.”

The tour resumed the next day in Albuquerque as scheduled.

“So frustrated about not being able to play last night in Phoenix,” Draiman tweeted a day after the postponement. “Our techs did everything they could, they are the best in the business, but despite our best efforts throughout the day, the 115 degree heat was just too much for the equipment to handle.”

Original Misfits played at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in similar heat

The official high temperature in Phoenix on July 22 was 118 degrees. It was a record-tying sixth consecutive day of at least 115 degrees.

Some fans noted that Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre regularly hosts summer shows without problems. For example, punk rockers the Original Misfits played July 15 without incident when the high in Phoenix was also 118.

“Honestly this is a complete let down. How do you not prepare for a concert in July in Arizona? Precautions should of [sic] been made. I love Disturbed but this will make me never go to a concert with them again. I’d advise anyone to not buy tickets from them as they don’t look out for their fan base,” one fan commented on Disturbed’s Facebook page.

