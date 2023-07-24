Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

Jul 23, 2023, 5:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (AP) — A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement on Sunday that the woman was found deceased on a trail near West Yellowstone, a Montana town nestled in the Custer Gallatin National Forest just west of Yellowstone National Park.

They said the woman was found deceased “following an apparent bear encounter” based on what investigators determined were grizzly bear tracks at the scene. The department said the investigation into the grizzly attack was ongoing.

Rangers issued an emergency closure of the area where the woman was found, which is popular with hikers.

Though the department’s statement said the death appeared to have followed the woman’s interaction with the bear, it did not confirm her cause of death.

The attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings.

The department put out a news release last week warning visitors that staff had confirmed grizzly bear sightings throughout the state, “particularly in areas between the Northern Continental Divide and the Great Yellowstone ecosystems.”

They implored those camping and visiting parks to carry bear spray, store their food while outside and tend to their garbage.

United States News

Associated Press

San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anchor Brewing is open to a purchase offer from its employees but warned that time is running out as the 127-year-old trailblazer of craft beers prepares to cease operations, the San Francisco company said in a statement over the weekend. Spokesman Sam Singer confirmed Saturday that Anchor Brewing Company had received […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Avid search for missing Texas rodeo goat bringing residents of a small rural county together

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (AP) — First there was Gone Girl. Now there is Gone Goat. The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing […]

21 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a he...

Associated Press

Bodies of 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash are recovered from lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska search and rescue divers recovered the bodies of a helicopter pilot and three scientists on Sunday from the sunken wreckage of their aircraft, which went down in a shallow lake last week on the remote North Slope, authorities said. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

3 injured when small plane crashes in residential neighborhood in Massachusetts

STOW, Mass. (AP) — Three people were injured when a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls just after 1 p.m. found the single-engine Cessna 182 in a wooded area between two homes in the town of Stow, a police […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Say goodbye to Bodypainting Day, New York City’s annual celebration of nudity and artistry

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve ever dreamed of standing naked in New York City with dozens of strangers while artists turn your skin into a work of art, you may have missed your chance. Sunday’s Bodypainting Day will be the final edition after more than a decade of artists turning nude bodies into works […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

3 dead and 3 injured in San Antonio house fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An early morning house fire in San Antonio killed three people and injured three others, the city’s fire chief said. One woman died at the scene and two others — an adult and a child — later died at a hospital. The three people hospitalized were listed in critical condition, said […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park