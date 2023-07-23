3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in northern Arizona

PHOENIX — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in northern Arizona Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 2 p.m. near Chino Valley about 15 miles north of Prescott and was five kilometers deep.

Tremors and shakes were reportedly felt throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley, officials said.

All of YCOEM just felt and we are getting word of the shaking/ tremors that were felt in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley. When we get further information, we will post it. Let us know what you experienced 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/lXNDO735jA — Yavapai_County_OEM (@YavapaiOEM) July 23, 2023

There were no details released on any damages in the area.

Arizona has hundreds of unfelt and several felt earthquakes (3+ magnitude) that occur in the state each year, according to the Arizona Geological Survey.

In 1976, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Prescott.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.