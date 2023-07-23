Close
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in northern Arizona

Jul 23, 2023, 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Chino Valley earthquake map...

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported near Chino Valley in northern Arizona. (USGS)

(USGS)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —  A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in northern Arizona Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 2 p.m. near Chino Valley about 15 miles north of Prescott and was five kilometers deep.

Tremors and shakes were reportedly felt throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley, officials said.

There were no details released on any damages in the area.

Arizona has hundreds of unfelt and several felt earthquakes (3+ magnitude) that occur in the state each year, according to the Arizona Geological Survey.

In 1976, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Prescott.

