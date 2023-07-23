Lil Uzi Vert headlining new hip-hop festival at Phoenix Raceway

PHOENIX — A new music festival is coming to the Valley this fall at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.

Popular hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert will headline IYKYK Music Festival and will feature artists Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty and more.

The festival highlights hip-hop culture through a series of experiential activations, music, art, fashion and more, according to a press release.

Lil Uzi Vert released their latest project, “Pink Tape,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and fans can anticipate performances from album tracks.

Metroboomin recently dropped his soundtrack from and inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse and was the last artist with the last hip-hop album to hold the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with “Heroes & Villains.”

IYKYK ticket prices start at $55 before fees.

The event is open to all ages and doors open at 4 p.m. Sep. 9. The event will start at 5 p.m.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.