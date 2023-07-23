Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Say goodbye to Bodypainting Day, New York City’s annual celebration of nudity and artistry

Jul 23, 2023, 11:57 AM | Updated: 5:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve ever dreamed of standing naked in New York City with dozens of strangers while artists turn your skin into a work of art, you may have missed your chance.

Sunday’s Bodypainting Day will be the final edition after more than a decade of artists turning nude bodies into works of art.

Organizer Andy Golub expects more than 50 people will be painted over four hours in Manhattan’s Union Square. Golub decided this year’s event would be the last because it’s time to “move on and clear that plate.” He said he wants to find different ways of empowering and bringing people together, including a new event next spring.

After Sunday’s body painting is finished, the participating artists and models will march through Greenwich Village, pose for a photo in Washington Square Park, ride a double-decker bus over the Manhattan Bridge and end the day with a party in Brooklyn, Golub said.

Golub, an artist and free speech activist who’s been painting on nude models since 2007, started the annual body painting extravaganza to underscore that nudity for artistic purposes is legal in New York City.

That hasn’t stopped police from trying to halt the event. In 2011, Golub said, he and two models were arrested and detained for 24 hours, but the charges were dropped once authorities determined they were doing nothing illegal.

“You’ll find there’s a lot of people that have been really impacted positively,” Golub said. “Mostly models, but also artists, and feeling that they’ve come out of their skin. And it’s just been like a really positive experience of really celebrating freedom.”

Past iterations of the event have been held in Columbus Circle, Times Square and other landmark locations across the city.

All participants, models and painters must be age 18 or older, but Sunday’s event was no longer accepting applications.

United States News

Associated Press

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (AP) — A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement on Sunday that the woman was found deceased on a trail near West […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anchor Brewing is open to a purchase offer from its employees but warned that time is running out as the 127-year-old trailblazer of craft beers prepares to cease operations, the San Francisco company said in a statement over the weekend. Spokesman Sam Singer confirmed Saturday that Anchor Brewing Company had received […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Avid search for missing Texas rodeo goat bringing residents of a small rural county together

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (AP) — First there was Gone Girl. Now there is Gone Goat. The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a rural South Texas county enthralled as they are using horses, ATVs and even contemplating utilizing a helicopter to find the missing […]

18 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a he...

Associated Press

Bodies of 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash are recovered from lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska search and rescue divers recovered the bodies of a helicopter pilot and three scientists on Sunday from the sunken wreckage of their aircraft, which went down in a shallow lake last week on the remote North Slope, authorities said. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

3 injured when small plane crashes in residential neighborhood in Massachusetts

STOW, Mass. (AP) — Three people were injured when a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls just after 1 p.m. found the single-engine Cessna 182 in a wooded area between two homes in the town of Stow, a police […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

3 dead and 3 injured in San Antonio house fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An early morning house fire in San Antonio killed three people and injured three others, the city’s fire chief said. One woman died at the scene and two others — an adult and a child — later died at a hospital. The three people hospitalized were listed in critical condition, said […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Say goodbye to Bodypainting Day, New York City’s annual celebration of nudity and artistry