PHOENIX – A crash shut down northbound Loop 101 lanes in Tempe Saturday night.

The shutdown started at the University Drive exit due to a crash at milepost 53, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced around 7 p.m.

The crash is about one and a half miles west of Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

The traffic slowdown was much worse by 8:30 p.m.

According to ADOT, traffic was backed up to US 60.

Drivers in the area near University Drive and Price Road who hope to turn onto the Loop 101 should expect delays.

This is the general area where the crash occurred:

ADOT advises motorists who want to get home on time to expect significant delays and look for alternate routes.

ADOT didn’t give an estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

