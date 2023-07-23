Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Crash shuts down northbound Loop 101 in Tempe Saturday night, traffic backed up to US 60

Jul 22, 2023, 7:44 PM | Updated: 8:55 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

This 7:09 snapshot of the Loop 101 showed a minor traffic slowdown. Later photos show just how congested traffic became an hour later. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

PHOENIX – A crash shut down northbound Loop 101 lanes in Tempe Saturday night.

The shutdown started at the University Drive exit due to a crash at milepost 53, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced around 7 p.m.

The crash is about one and a half miles west of Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

RELATED STORIES

The traffic slowdown was much worse by 8:30 p.m.

According to ADOT, traffic was backed up to US 60.

Drivers in the area near University Drive and Price Road who hope to turn onto the Loop 101 should expect delays.

This is the general area where the crash occurred:

ADOT advises motorists who want to get home on time to expect significant delays and look for alternate routes.

ADOT didn’t give an estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Greg Stanton pushes bill to help downwinders in Arizona as ‘Oppenheimer’ hits box office

Representative Greg Stanton vowed to renew his efforts to bring justice to Arizona's forgotten downwinders on Thursday.

21 hours ago

recording law enforcement...

Associated Press

Court strikes down limits on filming of police in Arizona

A federal judge ruled that an Arizona law limiting how people can go about recording law enforcement is unconstitutional.

21 hours ago

Arizona broke a daily heat record Saturday, July 22...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix sets daily heat record for fourth time this week

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix broke a daily heat record on Saturday when it reached 118 degrees Fahrenheit.

21 hours ago

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Scientists say record heat paints the story of a warming world

Meteorologists and scientists say this summer's heat records give a glimpse of the big picture: a warming planet caused by climate change.

21 hours ago

A lady uses an umbrella for shade to combat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Ar...

KTAR.com

Storms near Valley developing as soon as Saturday afternoon

Weather continues to be a hot topic in the Valley of the Sun, but now it may be a wet one as well as rain may fall as early as Saturday.

21 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Security camera program connects Buckeye police with community to better fight crime

Buckeye police has launched a security camera program that teams them with community members to better fight crime.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Crash shuts down northbound Loop 101 in Tempe Saturday night, traffic backed up to US 60