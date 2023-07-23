Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oregon hospital security guard dies after being shot in hospital; police later kill suspect

Jul 22, 2023, 6:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A security guard died after being shot at an Oregon hospital Saturday, and the suspect was later killed by police in a nearby community, authorities said.

Police responded to reports that a person with at least one firearm fired shots inside Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. Arriving officers searched for the shooter while working with hospital staff to treat the guard, who was transferred to another facility, where he later died.

Police from various agencies later tracked the suspect’s vehicle to nearby Gresham, located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Portland, where the vehicle was stopped. Officers shot and killed the suspect, and no police officers were injured, the release said.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Police were investigating a motive for the shooting.

The hospital identified the slain security guard as Bobby Smallwood. In a statement, it said another staff member was shot in the incident and was in stable condition. That person has not been identified. No patients were injured in the incident, the hospital said.

In a news briefing at the hospital, Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen said he could not confirm that anyone else was hurt “related to the gunfire” at the hospital.

The initial emergency call from hospital security reported “someone visiting a patient verbally threatened hospital staff” before the shooting, OregonLive/The Oregonian reported. Witnesses said that they heard three to four shots fired.

“Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing,” Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health president and CEO, said in the hospital statement. “We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan and to all of our employees and providers suffering today.”

United States News

recording law enforcement...

Associated Press

Court strikes down limits on filming of police in Arizona

A federal judge ruled that an Arizona law limiting how people can go about recording law enforcement is unconstitutional.

19 hours ago

United States' Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates with Sophia Smith, left, and Megan Rapinoe after sc...

Associated Press

First U.S. Women’s World Cup match draws combined audience of 6.26 million on Fox, Telemundo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s Men’s World Cup final. It is also the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a U.S. women’s group stage match. Saturday afternoon’s […]

19 hours ago

President Joe Biden walks to his motorcade as he leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georget...

Associated Press

Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi, and his mother, a White House official said Saturday. Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Unidentified road workers wear protective gear against possible asbestos contamination as th...

Associated Press

Judge orders Montana health clinic to pay nearly $6 million over false asbestos claims

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination must pay the government almost $6 million in penalties and damages after it submitted hundreds of false asbestos claims, a judge ruled. The 337 false claims made patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits they shouldn’t have received. The […]

19 hours ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on March 16,...

Associated Press

Southern California school board OKs curriculum after Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened a $1.5M fine

TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school board has voted to approve a social studies curriculum for elementary students, resolving a dispute with Gov. Gavin Newsom over lesson plans that mentioned the state’s first openly gay elected public official. The Temecula Valley Unified School District had previously voted to reject the curriculum in part […]

19 hours ago

Alabama state Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, discusses his objections to a redistricting plan fo...

Associated Press

The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting now shifts back to federal court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Standing at an Alabama Statehouse microphone before lawmakers voted on new congressional districts, state Rep. Chris England said that change in the Deep South state has often happened only through federal court order. The Democratic lawmaker accused Republicans of repeating history and flouting a judicial mandate to create a second majority-Black […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Oregon hospital security guard dies after being shot in hospital; police later kill suspect