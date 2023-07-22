Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mountain climber, cliff diver die in separate incidents at national recreation spots in the West

Jul 22, 2023, 2:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A mountain climber and a cliff diver have died in separate incidents at national recreation spots in the West, officials said.

Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, 36, of Cincinnati died while cliff-jumping at Lake Powell, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Saturday. The lake is located in southern Utah and northern Arizona in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Witnesses reported a person jumping off a cliff from a height of about 50 feet (15 meters) and then not resurfacing Thursday. The Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team located Ehrnschwender’s body Friday using a side scan sonar.

State and federal officials are investigating the incident.

An Idaho mountain climber died after falling about 50 feet (15 meters) from a jagged peak in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Braydan Duree of Kuna, Idaho, was with two other climbers Thursday when he fell at the Owen Chimney pitch while taking the Owen-Spalding climbing route of the Grand Teton, one of three mountains in the Grand Teton Mountain Range.

Rangers said Duree’s injuries were significant, and he died in the park, the Idaho Statesman reported.

His body was recovered by a helicopter, and the other two climbers were also taken from the mountain.

United States News

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Scientists say record heat paints the story of a warming world

Meteorologists and scientists say this summer's heat records give a glimpse of the big picture: a warming planet caused by climate change.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in unprovoked stabbing shot to death by police in DC suburb, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A police officer in a Washington, D.C., suburb shot and killed a man after reports he had, without provocation, stabbed four people at random on Saturday, officials said. The victims included three women — two were stabbed in the neck — and a man, all of whom are expected to […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Yarimar Mercado Martinez, of Puerto Rico, competes during the women's 50-meter Rifle 3 Posit...

Associated Press

Man convicted in stray-bullet killing of Puerto Rican Olympian’s mom in her Connecticut home

A Connecticut man has been convicted of murder in the stray-bullet killing of the mother of a two-time Olympian rifle shooter from Puerto Rico. A jury found Franklin Robinson, 40, guilty Friday in the death of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi. The 56-year-old was in her sewing and crafts room in Waterbury when a bullet flew through […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn J...

Associated Press

Wisconsin woman’s killing, dismemberment trial to begin Monday after jury chosen, judge’s ruling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The trial of a woman charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay, Wisconsin, man last year is set to begin Monday after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense. Sixteen jurors were selected Friday for the homicide trial of Taylor Schabusiness, 25, following the judge’s […]

15 hours ago

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table as a question from t...

Associated Press

Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A deadlocked jury prompted a mistrial Saturday in the South Florida trial of rapper YNW Melly on charges that he murdered two of his friends five years ago. The 12-member panel could not reach a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations. Broward County prosecutors, who had been seeking the […]

15 hours ago

In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands amo...

Associated Press

Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) — A train derailment in northern Montana spilled freight and left 25 cars tangled up along a major east-west railroad corridor but caused no injuries. The accident comes less than a month after a railroad bridge collapse in southern Montana sent tanks cars with oil products plunging into the Yellowstone River, spilling […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Mountain climber, cliff diver die in separate incidents at national recreation spots in the West