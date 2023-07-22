Storms near Valley developing as soon as Saturday afternoon

PHOENIX — Weather continues to be a hot topic in the Valley of the Sun, but now the temperature won’t be the only thing worth talking about.

Storms are expected to develop east and southeast of the Valley starting around 2 p.m. on Saturday and are expected to last until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service from Phoenix announced on Saturday.

Monsoonal thunderstorm activity will ramp up this weekend across AZ with increasing rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. The best chances for the lower deserts will be on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/br4KLyktL6 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 22, 2023

Chances of winds greater than 35 miles per hour are 30-50% in southeast Maricopa and Pinal counties, and 50-70% in higher terrain, the NWS advises.

The outflow boundaries of the storm could still generate strong winds and blow dust Saturday evening. There is also a marginal risk of damaging wind gusts and all storms contain lightning.

As of Saturday, it’s been 122 days since the last measurable rainfall in Phoenix, marked on March 22. It’s the city’s sixth-longest streak without rain, per National Weather Service data that dates back to 1896.

However, Sunday will be the best chance for rain in the lower desert area.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.