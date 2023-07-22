Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Storms near Valley developing as soon as Saturday afternoon

Jul 22, 2023, 1:51 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

A lady uses an umbrella for shade to combat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Ar...

(AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Weather continues to be a hot topic in the Valley of the Sun, but now the temperature won’t be the only thing worth talking about.

Storms are expected to develop east and southeast of the Valley starting around 2 p.m. on Saturday and are expected to last until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service from Phoenix announced on Saturday.

Chances of winds greater than 35 miles per hour are 30-50% in southeast Maricopa and Pinal counties, and 50-70% in higher terrain, the NWS advises.

The outflow boundaries of the storm could still generate strong winds and blow dust Saturday evening. There is also a marginal risk of damaging wind gusts and all storms contain lightning.

RELATED STORIES

As of Saturday, it’s been 122 days since the last measurable rainfall in Phoenix, marked on March 22. It’s the city’s sixth-longest streak without rain, per National Weather Service data that dates back to 1896.

However, Sunday will be the best chance for rain in the lower desert area.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Scientists say record heat paints the story of a warming world

Meteorologists and scientists say this summer's heat records give a glimpse of the big picture: a warming planet caused by climate change.

16 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Security camera program connects Buckeye police with community to better fight crime

Buckeye police has launched a security camera program that teams them with community members to better fight crime.

16 hours ago

A Gilbert homebuilder was the winning bidder in a state land auction on June 28 at the Arizona Stat...

KTAR.com

Report: Surprise, Gilbert are good spots for first-time home buyers

Two Arizona cities, Surprise and Gilbert, ranked within the top 10 of a report that lists the best U.S. cities for first-time home buyers.

16 hours ago

Loop 202 Santan accident...

KTAR.com

Loop 202 westbound lanes reopen in Chandler after fatal accident

After being closed for several hours on Saturday morning, the westbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan were reopened in Chandler around noon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation

16 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Glendale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

4 people shot at Westgate parking lot in Glendale

Four people were shot in a parking lot at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale early Saturday morning.

16 hours ago

Parking lot flasher ran through Mesa neighborhoods to resist arrest...

Serena O'Sullivan

Parking lot flasher fled from police, triggered car wash crash in Mesa, officials say

Court documents say a parking lot flasher fled from Mesa police into a car wash, the desert, multiple residential backyards and a tree.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Storms near Valley developing as soon as Saturday afternoon