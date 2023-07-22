Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe

Jul 22, 2023, 11:02 AM

In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands amo...

In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands among derailed freight cars from a BNSF Railway train that derailed east of Havre, Montana on Friday, July 21, 2023. Local officials said 25 cars derailed but no one was injured. The cause is under investigation. (Amanda Frickel/Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Amanda Frickel/Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HAVRE, Mont. (AP) — A train derailment in northern Montana spilled freight and left 25 cars tangled up along a major east-west railroad corridor but caused no injuries.

The accident comes less than a month after a railroad bridge collapse in southern Montana sent tanks cars with oil products plunging into the Yellowstone River, spilling molten sulfur and up to 250 tons of asphalt binder.

The latest accident involved a BNSF Railway train that derailed while traveling Friday evening around a curve east of the small town of Havre.

Cleanup and repair work continued Saturday and the cause was under investigation, said Amanda Frickel with Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services.

One car hauling hazardous materials — paint thinner — derailed but did not spill, Frickel said. Cars carrying cake mix, napkins, carrots and other consumer goods broke open and spilled.

The line was expected to come back into service later Saturday, she said. Representatives of Texas-based BNSF did not immediately respond to an email seeking information.

Railroads are largely self-regulating, but they’re under growing pressure from lawmakers and unions over safety lapses often traced to the condition of tracks and equipment.

In 2021, an Amtrak train derailed about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the west of Friday’s freight train accident. Three people were killed, and dozens were injured. Investigators in February disclosed that the BNSF-owned track was bent along a curve at the Amtrak derailment site, and the problem got worse as freight trains traveled through the area before the crash.

United States News

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Scientists say record heat paints the story of a warming world

Meteorologists and scientists say this summer's heat records give a glimpse of the big picture: a warming planet caused by climate change.

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in unprovoked stabbing shot to death by police in DC suburb, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A police officer in a Washington, D.C., suburb shot and killed a man after reports he had, without provocation, stabbed four people at random on Saturday, officials said. The victims included three women — two were stabbed in the neck — and a man, all of whom are expected to […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Yarimar Mercado Martinez, of Puerto Rico, competes during the women's 50-meter Rifle 3 Posit...

Associated Press

Man convicted in stray-bullet killing of Puerto Rican Olympian’s mom in her Connecticut home

A Connecticut man has been convicted of murder in the stray-bullet killing of the mother of a two-time Olympian rifle shooter from Puerto Rico. A jury found Franklin Robinson, 40, guilty Friday in the death of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi. The 56-year-old was in her sewing and crafts room in Waterbury when a bullet flew through […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn J...

Associated Press

Wisconsin woman’s killing, dismemberment trial to begin Monday after jury chosen, judge’s ruling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The trial of a woman charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay, Wisconsin, man last year is set to begin Monday after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense. Sixteen jurors were selected Friday for the homicide trial of Taylor Schabusiness, 25, following the judge’s […]

14 hours ago

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table as a question from t...

Associated Press

Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A deadlocked jury prompted a mistrial Saturday in the South Florida trial of rapper YNW Melly on charges that he murdered two of his friends five years ago. The 12-member panel could not reach a unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations. Broward County prosecutors, who had been seeking the […]

14 hours ago

This photo provided by Melissa England shows her husband, Mississippi state Sen. Jeremy England, dr...

Associated Press

Mississippi senator says tutu photo is misused in campaign. He’s raising money for cancer research

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican state Sen. Jeremy England says he intentionally wore what he considers a “very embarrassing” Halloween costume to raise money for breast cancer research — a shiny pink bodysuit with a short pink skirt. Now, England says a photo of him in the outfit has been misused, with a slur […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe