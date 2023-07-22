PHOENIX — Buckeye police has launched a security camera program that teams them with community members to better fight crime.

The program, called Community Connect, allows residents and business owners to register their security cameras with Buckeye police to ensure an efficient way to share video and help investigators solve cases.

Timely access to video evidence is key to helping officers investigate crimes, according to a press release issued by the Buckeye Police Department.

The Community Connect program creates a map of active video security cameras across the city.

When a crime is reported, police can use the map to quickly identify nearby cameras that may have captured video evidence and contact those camera owners to request their footage.

Community Connect allows people to easily share their video with police using a link.

