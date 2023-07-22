Loop 202 westbound lanes closed in Chandler due to accident

PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan are closed in Chandler, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a crash near Price Road.

One person was killed in the three-vehicle crash, according to abc15.com.

Traffic is being diverted to Loop 101 Price northbound.

Travelers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are open.

*CLOSURE* Loop 202 Santan westbound is CLOSED in Chandler. The closure is due to a crash near Price Road. Traffic is being diverted to Loop 101 Price. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/l7xXgnHhYI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 22, 2023

