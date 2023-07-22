Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Special weather statement for Northeast Phoenix expires, strong winds continue

Jul 21, 2023, 8:14 PM | Updated: 8:57 pm

Even though a special weather statement has expired, winds are progressing through the Phoenix metro and the National Weather Service said gusts could range from 25-35 mph.

The National Weather Service’s special weather statement issued earlier for Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Sunflower expired 8:15 p.m.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

With city areas experiencing low humidity, the National Weather Service said rainfall this evening is not likely.

This is a developing story.

