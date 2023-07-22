Special weather statement for Northeast Phoenix expires, strong winds continue

Even though a special weather statement has expired, winds are progressing through the Phoenix metro and the National Weather Service said gusts could range from 25-35 mph.

The storms that developed northeast of Fountain Hills have mostly dissipated, but outflow winds (leading edge highlighted in yellow) from it are progressing westward through the greater Phoenix area with gusts up to 25-35 mph. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8dkjeiRfR8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 22, 2023

The National Weather Service’s special weather statement issued earlier for Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Sunflower expired 8:15 p.m.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

A special weather statement has been issued for Fountain Hills AZ, Rio Verde AZ and Sunflower AZ until 8:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/2VxF0elxb0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 22, 2023

With city areas experiencing low humidity, the National Weather Service said rainfall this evening is not likely.

If you've felt any raindrops in Phoenix count yourself lucky. The air below the clouds is still very dry, leading to mostly virga. We are now monitoring some new development northeast of Scottsdale/Fountain Hills, which developed rapidly, likely due to boundary collisions. #azwx pic.twitter.com/cPMqBn6JDf — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 22, 2023

