Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US pulls plug on authorization for lithium exploration next to a national wildlife refuge in Nevada

Jul 21, 2023, 3:51 PM

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via the Las Vegas Rev...

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows a male and female Devils Hole pupfish, just a few centimeters long in a cave at Death Valley National Park in Nevada, northwest of Las Vegas near Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. Federal land managers have formally withdrawn their authorization of a Canadian mining company’s lithium exploration project bordering a national wildlife refuge in southern Nevada after conservationists sought a court order to block it. (Tom Baugh/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Tom Baugh/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal land managers have formally withdrawn their authorization of a Canadian mining company’s lithium exploration project bordering a national wildlife refuge in southern Nevada after conservationists sought a court order to block it.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Amargosa Conservancy said in a lawsuit filed July 7 that the project on the edge of the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge outside Las Vegas posed an illegal risk to a dozen fish, snail and plant species currently protected under the Endangered Species Act.

They filed an additional motion this week in federal court seeking a temporary injunction prohibiting Rover Metals from initiating the drilling of 30 bore sites in search of the highly sought-after metal used to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.

But before a judge in Las Vegas could rule on the request, the Bureau of Land Management notified Rover Metals on Wednesday that its earlier acceptance of the company’s notice of its intent to proceed “was in error.”

“The agency has concluded that proposed operations are likely to result in disturbance to localized groundwaters that supply the connected surface waters associated with Threatened and Endangered species in local springs,” said Angelita Bulletts, district manager of the bureau’s southern Nevada district.

“BLM is rescinding the Acknowledgment of the Notice issued on April 6 (because) the operator cannot prevent unnecessary or undue degradation based on the record before it,” she wrote in the formal notice Wednesday.

Conservationists said the reversal provides at least a temporary reprieve for the lush oasis in the Mojave Desert that is home to 25 species of fish, plants, insects and snails that are found nowhere else on Earth — one of the highest concentrations of endemic species in North America at one of the hottest, driest places on the planet.

“This is a remarkable victory for our community here in the Amargosa Basin,” said Mason Voehl, the Amargosa Conservancy’s executive director. “Mining doesn’t belong near our beloved Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.”

Rover Metals didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company announced in April that it had received an “exploration drill permit” from the bureau for its Let’s Go Lithium project planned on 6,000 acres (2,428 hectares) of federal land near the California-Nevada line and Death Valley National Park.

The company maintained that a formal environmental review wasn’t necessary under the National Environmental Policy Act at this stage of the work.

But the Center for Biological Diversity said in a letter to the bureau in May the project planned within 2,000 feet (609 meters) of the refuge was subject to review even at the exploratory stage because of the presence of the protected species, including the endangered Devils Hole pupfish.

It argued the company had to submit a formal plan of operations so the bureau could determine whether it complies with the law in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency said Wednesday it agrees.

Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the center, said he was relieved that the combination of the lawsuit and “overwhelming public opposition compelled federal officials to slam the breaks on this project just days before drilling was supposed to start.”

“We need lithium for our renewable energy transition, but this episode sends a message loud and clear that some places are just too special to drill,” he said.

United States News

Associated Press

Report says plane rolled upside down in crash near California airport, killing father, injuring sons

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine plane rolled upside down before crashing near a Southern California airport on the Fourth of July, killing a father and severely injuring his three sons, federal investigators said in a preliminary report. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released the report on the crash that killed Jared Newman, […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The body of a young girl was recovered Friday in the Delaware River and was believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family’s vehicle by a flash flood last weekend, authorities said. The body was found in the early evening near a […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Authorities search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Massapequa ...

Associated Press

He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case

NEW YORK (AP) — In the winter of 2010, shortly after police discovered the remains of his roommate and three other women buried on a remote stretch of Long Island shoreline, Dave Schaller provided detectives with a description of the person he believed to be the killer. More crucially, Schaller told them about his truck. […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Spokesman-Review editor arrested and accused of paying girls for sexually explicit images

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state newspaper editor was arrested on allegations of paying girls in exchange for sexually explicit images. Steve Smith, 73, was executive editor of The Spokesman-Review in Spokane from 2002 to 2008. Washington State Patrol detectives arrested Smith Thursday on 10 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

A Nevada woman who hired a hitman using bitcoin to kill her ex-husband gets five years in prison

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada woman who admitted to hiring a hitman on the internet for $5,000 in bitcoin to kill her ex-husband “and make it look like an accident” was sentenced to five years in prison. Kristy Lynn Felkins, 38, of Fallon, Nevada, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of murder-for-hire as […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Developer who paid $500,000 bribe to Los Angeles councilman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A real estate developer was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for paying $500,000 in bribes to a Los Angeles city councilman for help with a downtown project. Dae Yong Lee, also known as “David Lee,” also was fined $750,000 and a company that he controlled was fined $1.5 […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

US pulls plug on authorization for lithium exploration next to a national wildlife refuge in Nevada