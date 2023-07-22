Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

A Nevada woman who hired a hitman using bitcoin to kill her ex-husband gets five years in prison

Jul 21, 2023, 5:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada woman who admitted to hiring a hitman on the internet for $5,000 in bitcoin to kill her ex-husband “and make it look like an accident” was sentenced to five years in prison.

Kristy Lynn Felkins, 38, of Fallon, Nevada, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of murder-for-hire as part of a deal with federal prosecutors that avoided trial, court records show.

A U.S. District Court judge in California also ordered on Thursday that Felkins be released under supervision for three years after she serves her prison sentence.

Felkins began communicating with someone in 2016 on a dark web hitman website that claimed to offer murder-for-hire services, according to her September 2020 indictment. Felkins wanted her ex-husband killed while he was traveling in Chico, California, the indictment said.

Authorities described the website as a scam that simply took money from unsuspecting customers.

In a statement admitting her guilt that was entered into the court record as part of her plea deal, Felkins said she offered to pay an extra $4,000 to speed up the timeline of the murder plot in March 2016. She also admitted to saying she “did not care” if her ex-husband’s new girlfriend “was harmed during the murder.”

Felkins said she expected to receive a large life insurance payment after her ex-husband’s death, which she requested to be made to look like an accident. According to her statement, she asked the purported hitman if it was “possible to make it seem like it was a mugging gone wrong?”

Felkins, who has been out of custody, was ordered to surrender in September to begin serving her prison sentence.

United States News

Associated Press

Vehicle crash at Fort Bliss in Texas kills 1 soldier and injures 5 others

FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — A tactical vehicle crashed Friday at Fort Bliss in Texas, killing a soldier and injuring five others, the base reported. The accident took place at about 9:30 a.m. in a base training area, authorities said. The name of the dead soldier, the conditions of the injured and details of the […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Report says plane rolled upside down in crash near California airport, killing father, injuring sons

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine plane rolled upside down before crashing near a Southern California airport on the Fourth of July, killing a father and severely injuring his three sons, federal investigators said in a preliminary report. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released the report on the crash that killed Jared Newman, […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The body of a young girl was recovered Friday in the Delaware River and was believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family’s vehicle by a flash flood last weekend, authorities said. The body was found in the early evening near a […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Authorities search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Massapequa ...

Associated Press

He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case

NEW YORK (AP) — In the winter of 2010, shortly after police discovered the remains of his roommate and three other women buried on a remote stretch of Long Island shoreline, Dave Schaller provided detectives with a description of the person he believed to be the killer. More crucially, Schaller told them about his truck. […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Spokesman-Review editor arrested and accused of paying girls for sexually explicit images

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state newspaper editor was arrested on allegations of paying girls in exchange for sexually explicit images. Steve Smith, 73, was executive editor of The Spokesman-Review in Spokane from 2002 to 2008. Washington State Patrol detectives arrested Smith Thursday on 10 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Developer who paid $500,000 bribe to Los Angeles councilman sentenced to 6 years in federal prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A real estate developer was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for paying $500,000 in bribes to a Los Angeles city councilman for help with a downtown project. Dae Yong Lee, also known as “David Lee,” also was fined $750,000 and a company that he controlled was fined $1.5 […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

A Nevada woman who hired a hitman using bitcoin to kill her ex-husband gets five years in prison