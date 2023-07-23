A new Target, Harkins Theatres and more could be some of the first tenants secured for the planned Verrado Marketplace shopping, entertainment and dining center in Buckeye, according to city documents.

The $125 million Verrado Marketplace was announced in 2022 by Phoenix-based Vestar and Scottsdale-based DMB Associates, the master developer of the 8,800-acre Verrado community.

It’s expected to include 500,000 square feet of mixed-use space across 48 acres at the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way at the entrance of the Verrado community, but no tenants have been formally announced for the project.

On July 18, Buckeye City Council unanimously approved a development agreement with Vestar, allowing the huge retail project to proceed with a projected construction start date in mid-2024.

