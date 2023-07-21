Close
9th teen pleads guilty in shooting that killed 15-year-old, wounded 2 outside Iowa high school

Jul 21, 2023, 4:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A ninth teenager charged in a shooting outside an Iowa high school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two girls pleaded guilty Friday.

The Des Moines Register reported that Nyang Chamdual, 16, said in court that it was “right for the victim’s family” for him to plead guilty to first-degree murder.

Chamdual was 14 years old when the shooting happened in March 2022 on the grounds of East High School, near downtown Des Moines. Jose David Lopez, a 15-year-old who was not a student at the school, was killed.

Police said gunshots fired outside the school came from several shooters from multiple vehicles. Chamdual admitted at Friday’s hearing that he was among those shooters.

Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting.

A judge transferred Chamdual’s case to adult criminal court in December under the recommendation that he be granted “youthful offender status.” That means his case is tried in adult court, but his sentence will be imposed by the juvenile court.

