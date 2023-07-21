Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs asking utility companies for action plans during heat wave

Jul 21, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs)

PHOENIX — The governor is asking utility companies to provide written plans for how they’re going to address a number of topics as the heat wave continues to hit the Valley.

Governor Katie Hobbs on Friday announced she is requesting information on action plans regarding disconnects, grid security, emergency response, community service and customers who owe on their bill.

The governor is also offering a roundtable to better address future heatwaves in the area.

The main topics Hobbs wants covered include:

  • How is the company protecting Arizonans from power disconnection during this historic heat wave?
  • What are their plans for grid outages, including mitigation, rapid response repairs, and customer communications?
  • In the event of an emergency outage, what plans are in place to assist impacted customers?
  • Is the company providing additional community services to mitigate the impact of this historic heat wave?

The Valley reached 22 days straight of 110 degrees on Friday. The Phoenix metro area has 18 confirmed heat-related deaths, with an additional 69 suspected as of July 15.

