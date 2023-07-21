Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida man pleads guilty to participating in the 2021 US Capitol attack

Jul 21, 2023, 2:21 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man pleaded guilty Friday to participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Anthony Sargent, 47, of St. Augustine, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to a felony count of civil disorder along with six misdemeanor charges, according to court records. He faces up to five years in prison at a Sept. 28 sentencing hearing.

Sargent was arrested in September 2021.

According to court documents, Sargent joined with others in objecting to Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob stormed the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over Trump, authorities have said, and five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, several videos show Sargent attempting to breach the north entrance to the Capitol. He’s later seen exiting the building through a cloud of white smoke. Additional video footage shows Sargent twice throwing a rock-like object toward the inner doors of the entrance.

Later that day, Sargent physically separated a law enforcement officer from a rioter and prevented the officer from apprehending the person, prosecutors said.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach, according to officials. More than 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

United States News

Janet Nash, of Camano Island, Wash., hugs a Western red cedar tree that could be cut down for a hou...

Associated Press

Seattle climate activists roost in old cedar tree to prevent it from being cut down for new housing

SEATTLE (AP) — With ropes, a harness, a hammock and a bucket pulley system, masked activists in Seattle have taken residence in the branches of an old, thick cedar tree to prevent it from being cut down to make way for new homes. The protest on a private lot is the latest episode highlighting tensions […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A storm packing winds over 80 mph derails a train in a small Oklahoma town

FAIRMONT, Okla. (AP) — A storm packing winds over 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour) blew through northern Oklahoma early Friday morning, derailing a train, bringing down trees and pushing planes around at an Air Force base. BNSF Railway told The Associated Press that 29 rail cars derailed near the town of Fairmont […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights, a judge rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” that’s been used by the state Highway Patrol for years to detain out-of-state motorists long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs violates motorists’ constitutional right against unreasonable searches, a federal judge declared Friday. Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspends service after ramping system failure

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday after a mechanical failure of its ramping system. Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Michigan, to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Fr...

Associated Press

Threat or not? Elon Musk gets new hearing on tweet about Tesla workers’ stock amid UAW union effort

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday said it will reconsider its March ruling that Tesla CEO Elon Muskunlawfully threatened to take away employees’ stock options in a 2018 Twitter post amid an organizing effort by the United Auto Workers union. Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New […]

15 hours ago

Workers take a break from deploying large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of t...

Associated Press

Justice Department tells Texas that floating barrier on Rio Grande raises humanitarian concerns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department has told Texas that a floating barrier of wrecking ball-sized buoys the state put on the Rio Grande violates federal law and raises humanitarian concerns for migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. President Joe Biden’s administration told Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that the barrier installed this month […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Florida man pleads guilty to participating in the 2021 US Capitol attack