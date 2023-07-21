Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Threat or not? Elon Musk gets new hearing on tweet about Tesla workers’ stock amid UAW union effort

Jul 21, 2023, 1:57 PM

FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Fr...

FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. A federal appeals court Friday, July 21, said it will reconsider its March ruling that Musk unlawfully threatened employees with a loss of stock options in a 2018 Twitter post amid an organizing effort by the United Auto Workers union. (AP Photo/ Benjamin Fanjoy, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/ Benjamin Fanjoy, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday said it will reconsider its March ruling that Tesla CEO Elon Muskunlawfully threatened to take away employees’ stock options in a 2018 Twitter post amid an organizing effort by the United Auto Workers union.

Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a National Labor Relations Board order to delete the tweet. The panel also upheld an order to rehire a fired Tesla employee, with back pay.

But Friday’s brief order says a majority of the court’s full-time judges have voted to hear the matter again — this time before the full court. The March ruling was vacated — snatching away, at least for now, a UAW legal victory.

The case arose amid UAW organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California, and years before Musk bought the platform in 2022.

On May 20, 2018, Musk tweeted: “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare.”

The 5th Circuit panel ruled in March that “substantial evidence supports the NLRB’s conclusion that the tweet is as an implied threat to end stock options as retaliation for unionization.”

The panel also said there was evidence that the terminated employee “was fired for lying about protected union activity and not related to his job performance or Tesla’s legitimate business interests or workplace rules.”

The 5th Circuit currently has 16 full-time judges and one vacancy, pending Senate confirmation of a judge nominated by President Joe Biden.

In March, the judges that ruled on the panel were James Dennis, who was nominated to the court by former President Bill Clinton and now has part-time senior status; Leslie Southwick, nominated by former President George H.W. Bush; and Cory Wilson, nominated by former President Donald Trump.

A UAW spokesperson did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to an email query.

Tesla attorneys have argued that the March panel decision conflicted with Supreme Court and appellate court precedents regarding First Amendment free speech protections. And they said the employee in the case was properly fired for giving false information during an investigation of employee harassment.

United States News

Janet Nash, of Camano Island, Wash., hugs a Western red cedar tree that could be cut down for a hou...

Associated Press

Seattle climate activists roost in old cedar tree to prevent it from being cut down for new housing

SEATTLE (AP) — With ropes, a harness, a hammock and a bucket pulley system, masked activists in Seattle have taken residence in the branches of an old, thick cedar tree to prevent it from being cut down to make way for new homes. The protest on a private lot is the latest episode highlighting tensions […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man pleads guilty to participating in the 2021 US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man pleaded guilty Friday to participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Anthony Sargent, 47, of St. Augustine, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to a felony count of civil disorder along with six misdemeanor charges, according to court records. He faces up […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A storm packing winds over 80 mph derails a train in a small Oklahoma town

FAIRMONT, Okla. (AP) — A storm packing winds over 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour) blew through northern Oklahoma early Friday morning, derailing a train, bringing down trees and pushing planes around at an Air Force base. BNSF Railway told The Associated Press that 29 rail cars derailed near the town of Fairmont […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights, a judge rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” that’s been used by the state Highway Patrol for years to detain out-of-state motorists long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs violates motorists’ constitutional right against unreasonable searches, a federal judge declared Friday. Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspends service after ramping system failure

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday after a mechanical failure of its ramping system. Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Michigan, to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue […]

15 hours ago

Workers take a break from deploying large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of t...

Associated Press

Justice Department tells Texas that floating barrier on Rio Grande raises humanitarian concerns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department has told Texas that a floating barrier of wrecking ball-sized buoys the state put on the Rio Grande violates federal law and raises humanitarian concerns for migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. President Joe Biden’s administration told Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that the barrier installed this month […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Threat or not? Elon Musk gets new hearing on tweet about Tesla workers’ stock amid UAW union effort