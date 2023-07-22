A man accused of killing his relatives has been released from the Arizona State Hospital, according to a lawyer for family members, who told ABC15 they worry he’s still a “dangerous man.”

Rodney Aviles was arrested and charged with the murder of his mother Mauricia Aviles and his 7-year-old niece Alexia in June 1999, but he never went to trial because the court found him incompetent and not restorable on two different occasions.

The family told ABC15 during an interview in 1999 that Aviles committed the alleged crimes just hours after being released from a psychiatric facility.

Aviles has been in the Arizona State Hospital for most of the last 24 years. On three occasions, he was released and then quickly civilly committed back to the hospital, according to a lawyer for Aviles’ relatives.

