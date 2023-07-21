Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Southern California hiker, 71, dies after trek in blistering Death Valley heat

Jul 21, 2023, 12:35 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California outdoor enthusiast died Tuesday after collapsing following an hours-long hike in Death Valley National Park, the world’s hottest place.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that 71-year-old Steve Curry died of what officials believe were heat-related causes. His death occurred just hours after speaking to a Times reporter about hiking in the heat while he took a break for some rare shade under a metal interpretative sign.

“Why do I do it?” he said when asked why he hiked in such extreme conditions. “Why not?”

Hours later, Curry collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon. A park visitor called 911 from a cellphone and rangers attempted to save him but were not able to do so, the newspaper reported.

“He went having accomplished something he wanted to do,” said Rima Evans Curry, his wife. “He wanted to go to Death Valley. He wanted to do a hike.”

The famed National Park that runs along part of central California’s border with Nevada is known as the hottest place on Earth and has recorded sweltering temperatures during a record-warm summer.

On Sunday, temperatures reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53 degrees Celsius) at Death Valley’s aptly named Furnace Creek, the National Weather Service said.

The hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth was 134 F (57 C) in July 1913 at the same location, according to Randy Ceverny of the World Meteorological Organization, the body recognized as keeper of world records.

Curry was an avid hiker who had joined a rock climbing group and taken wilderness training courses.

Around the time he finished his hike, the thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor’s Center registered 121 degrees.

Evans Curry said her husband, who had worked for the Los Angeles Unified School District and as an electrician before retiring a decade ago, headed to the outdoors whenever he had the chance.

“He was always happiest when he could be out there sleeping under the stars,” she said. “That was his joy.”

Curry is the second hiker to die in the park this month.

United States News

Janet Nash, of Camano Island, Wash., hugs a Western red cedar tree that could be cut down for a hou...

Associated Press

Seattle climate activists roost in old cedar tree to prevent it from being cut down for new housing

SEATTLE (AP) — With ropes, a harness, a hammock and a bucket pulley system, masked activists in Seattle have taken residence in the branches of an old, thick cedar tree to prevent it from being cut down to make way for new homes. The protest on a private lot is the latest episode highlighting tensions […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man pleads guilty to participating in the 2021 US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man pleaded guilty Friday to participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Anthony Sargent, 47, of St. Augustine, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to a felony count of civil disorder along with six misdemeanor charges, according to court records. He faces up […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A storm packing winds over 80 mph derails a train in a small Oklahoma town

FAIRMONT, Okla. (AP) — A storm packing winds over 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour) blew through northern Oklahoma early Friday morning, derailing a train, bringing down trees and pushing planes around at an Air Force base. BNSF Railway told The Associated Press that 29 rail cars derailed near the town of Fairmont […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights, a judge rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” that’s been used by the state Highway Patrol for years to detain out-of-state motorists long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs violates motorists’ constitutional right against unreasonable searches, a federal judge declared Friday. Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspends service after ramping system failure

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday after a mechanical failure of its ramping system. Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Michigan, to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Fr...

Associated Press

Threat or not? Elon Musk gets new hearing on tweet about Tesla workers’ stock amid UAW union effort

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday said it will reconsider its March ruling that Tesla CEO Elon Muskunlawfully threatened to take away employees’ stock options in a 2018 Twitter post amid an organizing effort by the United Auto Workers union. Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Southern California hiker, 71, dies after trek in blistering Death Valley heat