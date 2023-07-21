Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Fire offers tips for propane tanks following massive fire

Jul 21, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Following a massive propane tank fire near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Thursday, the Phoenix Fire Department is offering tips on how to keep propane tanks safe in the surging heat.

“Keep your propane tank in the shade if at all possible,” Phoenix Fire Department Captain Kim Quick said on Friday. “Keep it away from any structures … keep it on a solid surface, so either concrete or pavement. Even better than that is to hang it on your barbecue, the hanger that is installed on most barbecues.

“Most propane tanks are rated for 120 degrees,” Quick said. “We kinda push those temperatures here in Phoenix. … We don’t want to keep propane tanks inside.”

These notes come on the heels of the four alarm fire Thursday.

Quick said there were no injuries, including no firefighters needing to be treated for heat exhaustion. There were about a dozen cars damaged.

“This fire was very challenging for our crews,” Quick said on Friday. “We are used to working in the heat. Our firefighters get acclimated to the temperatures. They prepare by hydrating the night before and even weeks and days before. We like to do recycling and rehabbing of our crews.”

More than 150 firefighters responded to the four alarm fire at Washington and 40th streets.

The blaze did not impact airport operations or affect the runways, according to a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport spokesperson.

