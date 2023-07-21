Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says ‘yes’ to boyfriend’s hospital proposal

Jul 21, 2023, 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who suffered fractured vertebrae and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend’s hospital proposal.

Chris Whitehill said he planned to propose to Amber Harris during their vacation in the park this week, but after spending just one night there, an encounter with a bison upended those plans.

The couple from the Phoenix area had walked to a lodge for some coffee on Monday and decided to walk through a field to Yellowstone Lake in Wyoming, Harris posted on Facebook the next day.

They waited for some people and about 20 elk to leave the area before continuing. They also noticed two bison. They watched one “drop and roll in the dirt, like a dog would,” she wrote. “He got up on his feet and started walking, then running toward us.”

The bison “struck her head-on and she was airborne,” Whitehill told KPNX-TV in Phoenix. “I think she did one or two backflips in the air, and I was screaming and yelling trying to distract him. She landed pretty hard on her back.”

Harris, 47, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she recovering from seven fractured vertebrae, collapsed lungs and bruising.

Whitehill “got down on one knee beside my hospital bed,” Monday night, Harris wrote in a Facebook post that included a photo of the ring on her finger. “Without any hesitation I said yes!”

Whitehill started a GoFundMe campaign for Harris’ medical bills. In an update posted Thursday, he said Harris does not need surgery but does have to wear a back brace to keep her spine immobilized.

The bison attack was the first in Yellowstone in just over a year, park officials said.

AP (New)

A federal judge on Thursday, July 20, 2023, temporarily blocked Arizona from enforcing a law bannin...

Associated Press

Federal judge blocks Arizona law banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports teams

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked Arizona from enforcing a law banning transgender girls from playing on girls' school sports teams.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of US

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, while torrential rain flooded communities in Kentucky and an area from California to South Florida endured more scorching heat. Pfizer confirmed that the large manufacturing complex was damaged by a twister that touched down shortly after midday […]

3 days ago

A hiker photographs the sun rising over the Valley atop South Mountain, Monday, July 17, 2023 Phoen...

Associated Press

Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave

PHOENIX (AP) — A dangerous 19th straight day of scorching heat in Phoenix set a record for U.S. cities Tuesday, confined many residents to air-conditioned safety and turned the usually vibrant metropolis into a ghost town. The city’s record streak of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) or more stood out even amid sweltering temperatures across […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track

PHOENIX (AP) — A dangerous heat wave threatened a wide swath of the Southwest with potentially deadly temperatures in the triple digits on Saturday as some cooling centers extended their hours and emergency rooms prepared to treat more people with heat-related illnesses. “Near record temperatures are expected this weekend!” the National Weather Service in Phoenix […]

7 days ago

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., holding his one-year-old son Matthew, speaks at an Independence Day...

Associated Press

The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Republican Rep. David Schweikert used to win his wealthy, suburban Phoenix congressional district by nearly 30 points. Then Donald Trump was elected president, and his victories started shrinking. Schweikert, who won his last election by just 3,200 votes, is now among the top 2024 targets for Democrats, who sense better-than-expected odds […]

10 days ago

Associated Press

A heat wave has baked parts of the Southwest for weeks. Forecasters warn it’s not cooling soon

PHOENIX (AP) — Millions of people across the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave, with even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix being tested since temperatures have hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) for 13 consecutive days. More than 111 million people across the United States were under extreme heat advisories, watches […]

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says ‘yes’ to boyfriend’s hospital proposal