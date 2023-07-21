Close
Police make arrest in March fatal stabbing outside Phoenix bank

Jul 21, 2023, 9:26 AM

(Luke Schlaht - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Luke Schlaht - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a late-night fatal stabbing outside a Phoenix bank four months ago, authorities said.

Luke Schlaht, 31, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of first-degree murder and obstruction of a criminal investigation.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Schlaht is accused of killing 30-year-old Quinton Letcher on March 19.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at the BMO Bank on Indian School Road at 31st Avenue just before midnight, the Phoenix Police Department said at the time.

They found Letcher in the parking lot with stab wounds. The victim died after being taken to a hospital.

No other details about the crime were made available.

