Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Miami Beach area under precautionary boil water alert after main break

Jul 21, 2023, 8:00 AM

FILE - Tourists walk alongside Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla., on March 21, 2021. A water main br...

FILE - Tourists walk alongside Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla., on March 21, 2021. A water main break in Miami Beach caused pressure to drop and forced officials to issue a boil water alert for the tourism hotspot on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A water main break in Miami Beach caused pressure to drop and forced officials to issue a precautionary boil water alert Friday for a large swath of the tourism hotspot in Florida.

A private contractor hit a water main late Thursday in the South Beach section of the city, causing the break.

City officials were advising residents and tourists to use bottled water or to boil tap water for one minute before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

The precautionary boil water notice will be in place until drinking water test results pass inspection for two consecutive days, Miami Beach officials said in a news release.

Miami Beach had 217 hotels with 21,000 rooms, making up more than a third of the inventory in Miami-Dade County, as of last December, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Business Bureau.

United States News

Associated Press

Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be 1st woman to be a military service chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has chosen Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, a senior administration official said Friday. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to be a U.S. military service chief. Biden’s decision to tap Franchetti, an admiral with broad command and executive experience, goes against the recommendation of his […]

11 hours ago

This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and staghor...

Associated Press

Scientists: Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temperatures hit record highs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida Keys coral reefs are losing their color weeks earlier than normal this summer because of record-high water temperatures, meaning they are under stress and their health is potentially endangered, federal scientists said. The corals should be vibrant and colorful this time of year, but are swiftly going white, […]

11 hours ago

FILE - This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., sh...

Associated Press

Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors want the rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car while free on bond pending trial on gang and drug charges. The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was indicted last month in his hometown of Savannah. He was released from jail June 26 […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Low levels of radioactive tritium may be near the Mississippi River after an energy company’s leak

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — Groundwater containing low levels of radioactive material may have reached the edge of the Mississippi River, the energy company responsible for the leak from its nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minnesota, announced on Thursday. Tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, has not been detected in the river water itself, Xcel Energy […]

11 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest in N...

Associated Press

Harris targets Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a last-minute trip to Florida on Friday to tackle changes to the state’s education standards that critics say play down the horror of slavery. It’s the latest example of how Harris has been the White House point person for addressing cultural issues such as race, schooling […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second day ...

Associated Press

Michael Cohen settles his lawsuit against the Trump Organization over unpaid legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims that he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president. Lawyers for the two sides told the judge they had reached a settlement during […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Miami Beach area under precautionary boil water alert after main break