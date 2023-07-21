PHOENIX — An Interstate 10 closure near downtown Phoenix for tunnel maintenance highlights a busy weekend of restrictions across the Valley, according to state transportation officials.

What are the closures?

Eastbound I-10 will be closed from Interstate 17 to State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for the tunnel maintenance.

Westbound I-10 will be closed from I-17 to Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for the tunnel maintenance.

The southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 and southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-17 will be closed.

In Tempe, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from the Loop 101 Price Freeway to I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The Loop 101 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 will be closed.

In north Phoenix, southbound I-17 will be closed from Pinnacle Peak Road to Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road and southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 will be closed.

In Goodyear, southbound Loop 303 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday for pavement maintenance.

The southbound Loop 303 on-ramps at Glendale Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Indian School Road will be closed.

Northbound Loop 303 will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement maintenance.

The I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 303 will be closed.

What are other restrictions?

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes from 32nd Street to Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Elliot road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.