Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man recounts terrifying goring of girlfriend by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Jul 20, 2023, 5:20 PM

Chris Whitehill and Amber bison attack...

Chris Whitehill and his girlfriend Amber were visiting Yellow Stone National Park where she was gored by a bison. (GoFundMe)

(GoFundMe)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Days after his girlfriend was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, Chris Whitehill of Phoenix recapped the incident Thursday on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show.

On Monday morning, Whitehill was walking with his girlfriend Amber in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison.

“We woke up Monday morning and got our coffee from the cafe there at the lodge, walked down the little steps and noticed about 15 to 20 elk just grazing doing their thing,” Whitehill said. “We stood back a good two 3– feet from them, let them do their thing. They went on their way.”

RELATED STORIES

Walk to Yellowstone Lake takes a turn

He explained they noticed a well-traveled path  Yellowstone visitors took that led down to the water line of Yellowstone Lake and decided to proceed in that direction.

“So we proceed down and, uh, encountered one bison who was grazing a good, I would say 30 40 yards from us and he was just doing his thing and I yelled over to Amber and said, ‘hey, you know, there’s one up here, up, up our, our right, let’s just be aware and let’s start moving away,'” he said.

After seeing the animals, the couple turned to walk away from the bison.

“And that’s what we did. Slowly didn’t try to startle them, but mind you, we were good, you know, almost half a football field length away,” Whitehill said. “and we move, kept moving laterally away, creating, you know, creating more distance, more distance, more distance. Ok, cool. He trots off no big deal.”

Seconds later, he said another bull bison appearED about 60 yards from them.

“I would think, you know, we were respecting him and his territory and we were moving away laterally like parallel to the water line,” he said. “So we continue doing that, but he starts heading towards where we’re like the vicinity of where we’re at.”

Safety first and a road to recovery

Bison can become agitated quickly during this time of the year because mating season is from mid-July through mid-August. Yellowstone advises visitors to use extra caution and give animals space.

The couple continued to keep their distance but it wasn’t enough.

“He starts to charge and I start waving my arms screaming yelling to try and distract them,” Whitehill said.

Amber is struck in the abdomen and flips in the air about eight to 10 feet — somersaulting backward into the air several times and landing on her back.

“We dotted our, Is crossed our Ts and it still happened and, and we’re here at a trauma center in Idaho Falls,” he said.

She has multiple fractures down her spinal column and two partially collapsed lungs, according to Whitehall.

He planned to propose to Amber on Wednesday at the park but the attack delayed his plans.

“Yeah, it was supposed to happen yesterday. Her daughter and I had picked out a spot and, uh, that the proposal was supposed to happen at and God had other plans,” he said.

Whitehill proposed to Amber by her bedside.

“I love that woman dearly and with the Lord’s guidance, we have come together and we definitely are gonna come out of this on the other end a heck of a lot stronger than we are today.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at an inside cool...

Associated Press

Phoenix homeowners rationing air conditioning during heat wave to save money

Phoenix homeowners have been rationing air conditioning during the ongoing record heat wave to save money.

17 hours ago

Mesa Firefighter...

KTAR.com

Family rescued after 2nd floor apartment fire in Mesa

A family was rescued from an apartment fire Thursday in Mesa.

17 hours ago

Valer Cantuna received the maximum sentence for manslaughter after a patient at his adult home care...

KTAR.com

Phoenix adult care facility owner sentenced to 21 years for patient’s death

The former part-owner of a Phoenix adult care facility was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the abuse and murder of a vulnerable adult.

17 hours ago

Roni and John pour water on themselves to cool off from extreme heat while residing in "The Zone," ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix breaks daily high temperature record for 3rd consecutive day

A record-shattering heat wave continued frying Phoenix on Thursday, as the city set a new daily high temperature mark for the third consecutive day.

17 hours ago

Men who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center ...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix sets new heat records, D-backs TV agreement ends

This week, Arizona's News Roundup covers the ongoing heat wave in Phoenix and the D-backs new television setup.

17 hours ago

A sign is updated inside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery ticket wa...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lottery players miss $1B Powerball jackpot but don’t come up empty

There was no $1 billion jackpot in Arizona, but the state had a $1 million lottery winner Wednesday plus eight Powerball prizes worth at least $50,000.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Phoenix man recounts terrifying goring of girlfriend by bison at Yellowstone National Park