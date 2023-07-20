Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mom of Colorado teen accused of trying to join Islamic State blames FBI ‘encouragement’

Jul 20, 2023, 2:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — The mother of an 18-year-old who is accused of trying to become a fighter for the Islamic State group says her son has never had the motivation to follow through with things.

Deanna Meyer testified Thursday that she does not think her son, Devin Meyer, would have taken action to travel to the Middle East were it not for the support of people he recently met who shared his views. That included FBI informants posing as Islamic State facilitators.

“I bet my life he would never do that without that encouragement,” Deanna Meyer said in federal court in an unsuccessful attempt to convince a judge to allow her son to stay with her while he is being prosecuted. He was arrested Friday as he tried to board a plane to Turkey and has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Deanna Meyer was responding to a question from Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter about whether her son, who has autism, understood the gravity of the situation, given his condition.

She reached out to law enforcement last year about Devin when he was 17 because she was concerned about the escalation of his “radical Islamic beliefs” and openly expressing violent intentions, according to court documents. The FBI was later notified, it said.

While authorities said Devin Meyer had threatened to kill his mother, she told Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter that he had stopped making threats in September, about two months before he turned 18.

Partly because of the previous threats, Neureiter said he could not allow him to live with her, ordering him instead to remain in custody.

“It’s not a risk I’m prepared to take,” Neureiter said.

Soon after Meyer turned 18, he began communicating online with the first paid informant, whom he believed was an Islamic State facilitator, his arrest affidavit said. Later that informant introduced Meyer to a second informant, who presented themselves as an ISIS travel facilitator, it said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Hindman argued that Devin Meyer was committed to radical Islam by the time he started talking to them and was determined to become a fighter for the Islamic State. She said he had done his own research on his plan and kept up with news about the Islamic State, including knowing when one leader of the group was killed and knowing that he needed to then declare his allegiance to the new leader. While expressing some anxiety about going ahead with his plan, he did anyway, she said.

“He tried to board the plane thinking ISIS would be greeting him with open arms on the other end,” Hindman said.

She said Meyer also communicated with others besides the informants — a man in the United Kingdom who supports ISIS who had been previously convicted and sentenced and then recently rearrested for supporting terrorism but did not identify him.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on his identity.

United States News

This artist’s rendering provided by Solar AquaGrid, shows a wide-span solar canal canopy being pi...

Associated Press

Solar panels on water canals seem like a no-brainer. So why aren’t they widespread?

The idea is simple: install solar panels over canals in sunny, water-scarce regions where they reduce evaporation and make electricity.

18 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Zach Taylor, the 2021 "Papa" Hemingway Look...

Associated Press

Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Almost 140 bearded men who resemble Ernest Hemingway converged on Key West, the late author’s home during the 1930s, to compete in the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest that began Thursday evening. The challenge is a highlight of the island’s Hemingway Days festival that salutes the literary talent and adventurous life of […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

New York police officer indicted, accused of using stun gun 7 times on handcuffed man

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — A police sergeant in a New York City suburb has been indicted on federal civil rights charges, accused of using his stun gun multiple times on a handcuffed man in mental crisis who was being involuntarily taken for medical treatment, prosecutors announced Thursday. Sgt. Mario Stewart, a commander on the […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

US sending more warships, Marines to Gulf to counter Iran’s efforts to seize commercial ships

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending additional warships and thousands of Marines to the Middle East to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday approved the deployment of the USS Bataan amphibious readiness group and the 26th Marine Expeditional Unit to the […]

18 hours ago

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing argum...

Associated Press

Jury deliberations begin in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in a South Florida courtroom began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly, and the 24-year-old artist could face a possible death sentence if convicted of the fatal shooting of two childhood friends. Broward County prosecutors delivered their closing argument Thursday morning in the […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

College student falls to his death climbing Central Oregon mountain

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The body of a 21-year-old college student was located Thursday, days after he fell hundreds of feet down a steep, rocky ravine near the summit of North Sister in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains. Joel Tranby loved the outdoors and was a big part of the community in the city of Bend, according […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Mom of Colorado teen accused of trying to join Islamic State blames FBI ‘encouragement’