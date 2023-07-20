Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

Jul 20, 2023, 1:52 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MIAMI (AP) — Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren’t searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died. The man who died, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

Lestin was being held without bond. Acevedo and Hodge were each being held on $1,500 bail. Online jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men.

United States News

FILE - American Airlines pilot captain Pete Gamble, left, and first officer John Konstanzer conduct...

Associated Press

House aims to ease air travel delays with more money for air traffic controllers

The Federal Aviation Administration would get more money to hire air traffic controllers and the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots would be raised under a bill approved Thursday by the House.

19 hours ago

FILE - U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office...

Associated Press

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the world’s nations Thursday that the post-Cold War period is over and the world is moving toward a new multipolar era already marked by the highest level of geopolitical tensions and major power competition in decades. He warned that these divisions are undermining the cornerstone of the […]

19 hours ago

This artist’s rendering provided by Solar AquaGrid, shows a wide-span solar canal canopy being pi...

Associated Press

Solar panels on water canals seem like a no-brainer. So why aren’t they widespread?

The idea is simple: install solar panels over canals in sunny, water-scarce regions where they reduce evaporation and make electricity.

19 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Zach Taylor, the 2021 "Papa" Hemingway Look...

Associated Press

Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Almost 140 bearded men who resemble Ernest Hemingway converged on Key West, the late author’s home during the 1930s, to compete in the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest that began Thursday evening. The challenge is a highlight of the island’s Hemingway Days festival that salutes the literary talent and adventurous life of […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

New York police officer indicted, accused of using stun gun 7 times on handcuffed man

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — A police sergeant in a New York City suburb has been indicted on federal civil rights charges, accused of using his stun gun multiple times on a handcuffed man in mental crisis who was being involuntarily taken for medical treatment, prosecutors announced Thursday. Sgt. Mario Stewart, a commander on the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

US sending more warships, Marines to Gulf to counter Iran’s efforts to seize commercial ships

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending additional warships and thousands of Marines to the Middle East to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday approved the deployment of the USS Bataan amphibious readiness group and the 26th Marine Expeditional Unit to the […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another