Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Video shows Oklahoma judge texting and scrolling on phone in trial over fatal beating of 2-year-old

Jul 20, 2023, 12:52 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — A new judge in Oklahoma is facing scrutiny after courtroom video showed her scrolling through social media and texting on her cellphone throughout the murder trial for a man accused in the fatal beating of a 2-year-old, a newspaper reports.

Security video obtained by The Oklahoman shows Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom texting or messaging for minutes at a time during jury selection, opening statements and testimony in the trial for a man in the death of his girlfriend’s son. At one point, Soderstrom searched for a GIF, an animated image.

Soderstrom, 50, can also be seen checking Facebook during the trial, which began last month in Chandler, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City, the newspaper reported.

Soderstrom was sworn in on Jan. 9 after being elected in November. Her four-year term expires in January 2027.

Soderstrom declined to comment to the newspaper because the verdict could still be appealed, saying judges are prohibited from discussing pending cases. A request for comment from The Associated Press was not immediately returned Thursday.

The trial ended in a second-degree manslaughter conviction for Khristian Tyler Martzall in the 2018 death of Braxton Danker. Prosecutors had asked jurors to find him guilty of first-degree murder.

Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said Wednesday that at the request of the Oklahoma Council on Judicial Complaints, he provided the state agency with video from the trial. The council receives and investigates accusations of misconduct by judges.

Taylor Henderson, the council’s director, said that by law, their investigations “are similar to the grand jury, and they are to be held in secrecy.” She said they cannot say whether or not they are conducting an investigation.

The sheriff said the cameras were placed in the courtroom for safety reasons. He said there’s no sound on the video, which is monitored by his office.

District Attorney Adam Panter said he reviewed the video after getting a tip from courthouse personnel. He said he found the judge “spent hours of the trial” texting and scrolling on her cell phone.

“It is both shocking and disappointing,” he told the newspaper. “Jurors are banned from using cellphones in the courtroom during trials because we expect them to give their full time and attention to the evidence being presented. I would expect and hope the court would hold itself to the same standard required of the jurors, regardless of the type of case.”

Panter said he never saw her using the phone. The videos show that the judge held the phone in her lap and below the top of the judge’s bench while using it or set it down in an open drawer.

Defense attorney Velia Lopez said the judge did a great job, and she never saw the judge on the phone.

United States News

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Associated Press

Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an unclassified document Thursday that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden as they probe the financial affairs of the president’s son and revive previously debunked claims of wrongdoing. Grassley of Iowa has been working alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., as […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Mom of Colorado teen accused of trying to join Islamic State blames FBI ‘encouragement’

DENVER (AP) — The mother of an 18-year-old who is accused of trying to become a fighter for the Islamic State group says her son has never had the motivation to follow through with things. Deanna Meyer testified Thursday that she does not think her son, Devin Meyer, would have taken action to travel to […]

15 hours ago

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Depart...

Associated Press

Former Trump State Department official convicted for attacking police during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who worked as a politically appointed State Department official in former President Donald Trump’s administration was convicted Thursday of charges that he attacked police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Judge Trevor McFadden heard testimony without a jury before he convicted the former official, […]

15 hours ago

In this photo provided by Brian Williams, a whale approaches his father, Kevin Williams, while he w...

Associated Press

See how an Alaska paddleboarder escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale, not even getting wet during a tense few seconds caught on camera by friends and family as the giant creature surfaced right in front of him then glided under his board. “It’s just so massive. You’re puny […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Voters wait in line at a polling place at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs in ...

Associated Press

Texas is largest state to leave bipartisan national effort to prevent voter fraud

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The state of Texas resigned Thursday from a national, bipartisan effort to prevent voter fraud, becoming the largest state and ninth GOP-led state to leave the initiative since 2022. The exit from the Electronic Registration Information Center, commonly known as ERIC, comes after Texas Republicans began showing a willingness this year […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Families form nonprofits to address gun, school safety after Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pausing at the microphone, 5-year-old Noah took a breath and softly stated, “I don’t want any guns today or any day in my school.” His mom, Sarah Shoop Neumann, wiped away tears as she held the young boy. It had been more than four months since a shooter indiscriminately opened fire […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Video shows Oklahoma judge texting and scrolling on phone in trial over fatal beating of 2-year-old